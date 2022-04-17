Catwoman: Lonely City #3 Preview: What Could Go Wrong

The flashback in this preview of Catwoman: Lonely City #3 reminds us that even when things seem to be going great, it can all come crashing down. What are the chances this flashback has relevance to the present-day story? Oh, crap! Someone's gonna die! Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #3

DC Comics

0122DC077

0122DC078 – Catwoman: Lonely City #3 Cover – $6.99

(W/A/CA) Cliff Chiang

Catwoman had assembled the crew of a lifetime for her heist of the Batcave, and everything was going to plan—until it wasn't. When tragedy and disaster strike, she's got to find a way to land on her feet…but as her need for answers grows stronger and more desperate, she might be prepared to make a deal with the Devil himself…

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $6.99

