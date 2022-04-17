Catwoman: Lonely City #3 Preview: What Could Go Wrong

The flashback in this preview of Catwoman: Lonely City #3 reminds us that even when things seem to be going great, it can all come crashing down. What are the chances this flashback has relevance to the present-day story? Oh, crap! Someone's gonna die! Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN: LONELY CITY #3
DC Comics
0122DC077
0122DC078 – Catwoman: Lonely City #3 Cover – $6.99
(W/A/CA) Cliff Chiang
Catwoman had assembled the crew of a lifetime for her heist of the Batcave, and everything was going to plan—until it wasn't. When tragedy and disaster strike, she's got to find a way to land on her feet…but as her need for answers grows stronger and more desperate, she might be prepared to make a deal with the Devil himself…
In Shops: 4/19/2022
SRP: $6.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

