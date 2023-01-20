Cerebus In Hell Does Jack Kirby's New Gods- New Varks In April 2023 Dave Sim's Cerebus In Hell from April 2023 goes to Jack Kirby's New Gods in what seems a much more classic parody from the good times.

Cerebus In Hell brings a new one shot to April 2023 from Dave Sim and friends and does the big trick or not leading with some trans/woke/antifa hot button rabble-rousing affair. Instead its a take on Jack Kirby's New Gods as New Varks. Here's how the Cerebus In Hell Presents: New Varks cover looks.

And here's how the Jack Kirby version of New Gods #1 looked from 1971.

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now…

CEREBUS IN HELL PRESENTS NEW VARKS ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB231058

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A/CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Tired of living in an imperfect world that won't bow to your every privileged North American whim? Hey, who isn't? You won't want to miss this handy guide to building a Flawless Utopia for everyone but – most particularly – for yourself! How to get there! Who's in charge! How to get in! How to stay on their good side so you don't end up with the faceless, insect-like rabble! Utopia! It's never been easier or more worthwhile to attain and all it's going to cost you for the road map is a measly eight dollars! In these inflation-ravaged times, you won't find a better investment!In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $8.00

CEREBUS IN HELL PRESENTS NEW VARKS ONE SHOT SGN ED

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

FEB231059

(W) Dave Sim (A) Gustave Dore (A/CA) Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Tired of living in an imperfect world that won't bow to your every privileged North American whim? Hey, who isn't? It's never been easier or more worthwhile to attain and all it's going to cost you for the road map is a measly fifteen dollars for this signed edition! In these inflation-ravaged times, you won't find a better investment!In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $15.00