Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chainsaw man, Dandadan

Chainsaw Man Isn't Quite Done Yet, Thanks To Dandadan… Any More?

Chainsaw Man Isn’t Quite Done Yet, Thanks To Dandadan... Any More? I'm looking at you, Absolute Batman....

Article Summary Chainsaw Man ends, but Denji and Beam guest-star in a bonus Dandadan manga chapter for a wild crossover moment.

Rumors swirl about an extra Chainsaw Man epilogue, though Part 3 is officially off the table for now.

Dandadan’s creator Yukinobu Tatsu, a former Chainsaw Man assistant, gives Denji a new spotlight in his series.

Chainsaw Man's influence extends across manga, with references in My Hero Academia, Oshi no Ko, and now Dandadan.

Just days after Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man wrapped up its eight-year run with Chapter 232's Thank You, Chainsaw Man, and publishers Shueisha and Viz Media confirmed there would be no Part 3 (even while there are rumours of a final chapter to come out alongside the collection), it seems that other manga can't let go quite as easily…

In a bonus chapter included with Dandadan Volume 23, published in Japan this week, Chainsaw Man's Denji and his shark fiend companion Beam made an impromptu appearance, dropped into the middle of one of Dandadan's over-the-top battles in Chapter 199 featuring a typhoon human, the Mongolian Death Worm, and flying sharks. Denji initially tries to stay out of the madness but jumps in after spotting Dandadan's resident alien Vamola. And it ends with them getting some unexpected help from a lifeguard. Some fun Chainsaw Man vibes, you know, without the usual trauma…

Dandadan creator Yukinobu Tatsu was once an assistant to Tatsuki Fujimoto, working on both Fire Punch and early Chainsaw Man. Denji previously appeared in My Hero Academia and was also referenced in Oshi no Ko. But if this works, will it be a thing going forward? Will every successful manga currently being serialised find a way to pay tribute to Chainsaw Man? And maybe get some more eyeballs from a manga more successful than pretty much anyone right now?

I notice Bleeding Cool's article just topped yesterday's traffic. Are we trying to do the same thing, too? Um, maybe. Look, it's either that or another Absolute Batman article. Oh wait, I am told, one is coming… and of course, Absolute Batman already went there…

Chainsaw Man launched in Weekly Shonen Jump back in 2018 with Public Safety Saga Part 1, then shifted to Shonen Jump+ for the Academy Saga, Part 2, in 2022. And it even gave Denji, the Chainsaw Man, a happy ending, of sorts, by way of a retcon or two. The final Japanese tankōbon volume collecting the series is scheduled to hit shelves in Japan on the 4th of June. Volume 21 of the English language adaptation by Viz Media will be published in the US on the 2nd of June. Volume 22 is out in October, and the final volumes 23 and 24 are expected in 2027.

Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu blends supernatural action, horror, comedy, sci-fi, and coming-of-age romance, with Momo Ayase, a bold, gyaru-style girl from a family of spirit mediums who firmly believes in ghosts and the occult but dismisses aliens as nonsense, and Ken "Okarun" Takakura: An awkward occult nerd who passionately believes in aliens and UFOs but rejects ghosts as superstition. And who visit haunted/paranormal hotspots to prove each other wrong, only for Momo gets abducted by sleazy aliens, awakening her latent psychic powers, while Okarun encounters powerful spirits and becomes cursed with supernatural abilities. And of course, they get it on.

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