Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chainsaw man, newlitg
Chainsaw Man's Conclusion In The Daily LITG, 6th of April 2026
Chainsaw Man's conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.
Article Summary
- Chainsaw Man manga concludes after 8 years, drawing major attention from fans and readers worldwide
- Top trending stories include comic news, collectibles, and notable industry updates from the past week
- Flashbacks to previous years highlight major comic, anime, and pop culture events and milestones
- Spotlights on industry birthdays and weekly roundups keep comic fans updated and engaged
Chainsaw Man's conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Chainsaw Man conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Chainsaw Man Manga Concludes After 8 Years – No Part 3, Just The End
- The New Web Of Venom Symbiote Host… Revealed (Spoilers)
- Good Omens 3 Rolls Out New Looks at Some Very Familiar Faces
- King Grayskull Joins the Masters of the Universe Chronicles Line
- People Who Have Read Absolute Batman #19 Really, Really Like It
- Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Two New Workbooks Arriving This May
- Tracker S03E15 "No Good Deed" Preview: Can Colter Find Randy's Friend?
- CNN, BBC & More React to Trump's Easter Sunday F-Bomb Threat to Iran
- Absolute Green Lantern #13… Adam Strange Or Shade The Changing Man?
- Avengers: Doomsday Star Cautiously Addresses One Character's Absence
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- People Who Have Read Absolute Batman #19 Really, Really Like It
- Carnage As A Big Fan of Classic Horror Manga, Uzumaki by Junji Ito
- The New Web Of Venom Symbiote Host… Revealed (Spoilers)
- Absolute Green Lantern #13… Adam Strange Or Shade The Changing Man?
- Absolute Green Lantern & Transformers Top 50 Most-Anticipated Comics
- Ram V & Jorge Fornes Still Teasing Sandman… Or Shadow Of The Bat?
- Good Omens 3 in The Daily LITG, 5th of April 2026
LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs
- Todd "Tariffs" McFarlane Ups Prices in the Daily LITG, 5th April 2025
- Tariffs Hit the DC Multiverse as McFarlane Starts to Increase Prices
- King of the Hill Revival: Fans Will See Hank Hill "In a Whole New Way"
- DC Comics Puts A 10% Anti-Tariff On YA And MG Graphic Novels
- Jean Grey's Sister Returns Earlier Than Expected In Phoenix #10
- The Secret Origin Of Matches Malone In Absolute Batman #7 (Spoilers)
- Wes Chatham Writes The Expanse, Kickstarter Raises Over Half A Million
- Doctor Who: The Rules in Picking a New Doctor That Everyone Misses
- McFarlane Toys Unveils New DC Super Friends Wave with Batman
- The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 13: "Three Billboards" Image Gallery Released
- Love Everlasting Booms On eBay As Jane Goldman Writes The Film
- Jacob Shapiro Of Fantom Comics On National News To Talk Trump Tariffs
LITG two years ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic
- Capcom & Udon Announce A Final Fight For Street Fighter
- Major Redundancies Hit IDW Publishing Tonight
- More Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Titan, 2000AD & Oni Omnibuses For 2024
- Mike Mignola Has Created A New Non-Hellboy Universe, Lands Unknown
- Batman of Earth-22 Knightmare Edition Figure Revealed by McFarlane
- McFarlane Reveals Superman: Ghost of Krypton Sketch Edition 4-Pack
- Scott Dunbier On Batman… But Not On Batman
- Will The Patchwork Girl Of Oz Be Alex Ross' Rarest Cover Ever?
- Space Ghost #1 Gets 33,500 Orders Already, Dynamite Says "Not Enough"
- Dune: Messiah Is Officially In Development At Legendary
- Liam Sharp StarHenge Sequel, Ore, From Image Comics in August
- PrintWatch: Deadpool, Feral, Edge Of Spider-Verse Second Printings
- Tirso Cons Signs Exclusive With DC Comics Ahead of Allwinter Elseworld
- Titan Comics To Publish Graphic Anthology About Girl Rebels
- Aoife Dooley's The Squid Squad Graphic Novel From Scholastic In 2025
- Major Redundancies At IDW in The Daily LITG 5th of April 2024
LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner
- Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Having Fun with Vadic's Handler "Reveal"
- Marvel Tells Us Where Mary Jane Watson's Babies Came From (Spoilers)
- Firefly: Morena Baccarin on Working with Joss Whedon, Reunion Interest
- Today's Spider-Man #7 Sells For $25 On eBay Over Spider-Boy (Spoilers)
- Marvel Explains Mary Jane's Children, She's The Latest To "Lose Years"
- Community: The Movie Filming Listed As Kicking Off This June
- Dan DiDio On The Creation Of Jamie Reyes, Blue Beetle
- Destiny In Bed With Mister Sinister In Immoral X-Men #3?
- Venom #17 On The Relationship Of The King In Black To The Beyonder
- X-Men Returns to Days Of Future Past for Doomsday
- Diamond Makes First Comic Shop Shipping Charge Reductions This Week
-
- Patsy Walker in Top Graded Edgar Church Teen Comics #22, at Auction
- Darth Vader Does His Doctor Strange Move In Hidden Empire #5
LITG four years ago, Jerry And Mharti
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Batman: Death of the Family Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year
- X Pieces Of X-Men Gossip For Destiny Of X (Spoilers)
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- Alan Moore and Steve Moore's Bumper Book Of Magic Publishing In 2023
- Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
- Today Is Stunky Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: April 2022
- Batman Killing Time Shows Difference Between Bruce Wayne & Jace Fox
- Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
- Wesley Snipes To "Write" New Graphic Novel, The Exiled
- Carlos Gomez Teases Dazzler in a New X-Terminators Comic From Marvel
- Finding Comic Books At London Book Fair 2022
- Lex Luthor's Influence Across DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Does Krypton Have A Pride Of Its Own? World Of Krypton #5 Spoilers
- Is Damian Getting Mommy And Daddy Back Together (Batman #122 Spoilers)
- The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels in The Daily LITG 5th April 2022
LITG five years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC
- Smackdown Results: Logan Paul Turns Heel First Night in WWE
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
- Target Limiting Sale Of Pokemon, Magic the Gathering And Sports Cards
- DC Comics' First Omnibus, Deluxe, Compendiums, Collections For 2022
- Deadpool Gets His Own Iron Man Suit With Sentinel Fighting Armor
- Pokémon TCG Releases The First Partner Pack: Alola Today
- Damian Wayne Vs The Father Of The Man Who Killed Alfred in Robin #1
- The Boys: Erin Moriarty Extends Homelander S03 Finger He Deserves
- Legends of Tomorrow S06E13 Might Need A Gender Reveal Stunt?
- Avengers #500 Double Splash Page By David Finch At Auction
- One Of The Rarest Star Wars Clone Wars Covers On Auction At Heritage
- Quantum & Woody Cover by MD Bright Currently Under $100 at Auction
- One Of The Joker's Creepiest Covers On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Claudia Gray's Superman: House of El Sequel – The Enemy Delusion
- Daredevil #1 Original Artwork Page Sells For $288,000 At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Full Challengers Of The Unknown Original Art At Auction
- When Tom King Sold An Unpublished Black Knight Story To Marvel
- Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum
- Deadpool, The Boys and Pokemon – The Daily LITG, 3rd of April 2021
LITG six years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- More Comic Book Stores Close Permanently
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- Marvel Pauses Work On Comics, Including Black Widow and Taskmaster
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The "Super Mario" Remasters Will Likely Debut in One Package
- "Psych": James Roday, Dulé Hill Announce "Psych-tacular Binge-A-Thon"
- Bandai Announces Japanese Exclusive Gundam are Coming to the US
- "Cyberpunk 2077" Goes Deluxe with Added Motorbike from Pure Arts
- Juan Giménez, Co-Creator of The Metabarons, Dies Aged 76
LITG seven years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- That Ending of Immortal Hulk #16 Explained (Major Spoilers)
- A Major Change Happens to Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men #15 (Spoilers)
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
- Neal Adams Opens His Own Comic Store in Burbank, Los Angeles This Weekend
- Jai Nitz Responds to Allegations of Predatory Behaviour, as More Details Emerge
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Will Lund, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con
- Comics journalist Brett Schenker
- Mark Askwith, writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman
- Jorge Molina, artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble
- Comics journalist David S. Serchay
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.