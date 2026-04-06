Posted in: Comics | Tagged: chainsaw man, newlitg

Chainsaw Man's Conclusion In The Daily LITG, 6th of April 2026

Chainsaw Man's conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Chainsaw Man manga concludes after 8 years, drawing major attention from fans and readers worldwide

Top trending stories include comic news, collectibles, and notable industry updates from the past week

Flashbacks to previous years highlight major comic, anime, and pop culture events and milestones

Spotlights on industry birthdays and weekly roundups keep comic fans updated and engaged

Chainsaw Man's conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Chainsaw Man conclusion was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Todd McFarlane Hit By Tariffs

LITG two years ago… Capcom & Udon's Final Fight Comic

LITG three years ago, Star Trek: Picard Showrunner

LITG four years ago, Jerry And Mharti

LITG five years ago, WWE, Locke & Key, DC

LITG six years ago, more comic stores closed.

And the direct market was not saved.

LITG seven years ago – Major X was a thing

And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Will Lund , co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con

, co-founder of San Diego Comic-Con Comics journalist Brett Schenker

Mark Askwith , writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman

, writer on The Prisoner, Justice League, Batman Jorge Molina , artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble

, artist on Spider-Geddon, A-Force, Avengers Assemble Comics journalist David S. Serchay

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