Marvel Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: Paul Grist to Draw The Union, And More

There are a lot of Marvel Comics solicitations changes coming down the pipe. Some see comic book creators get a helping hand with schedules. Others occur for more creative reasons. And others happen because of solicitation mistakes. And you get to decide which is which.

Though a quite exciting one for The Union #1, which has been through all manner of changes already (originally solicited as an Empyre spinoff, now it's a King In Black spinoff), writer Paul Grist, as well as drawing a variant cover, will also be contributing to the comic book's artwork. The Union #1 will now be drawn by Paul Grist, along with the previously solicited Andrea Di Vito.

Best known for his work on Kane, Jack Staff and Mud Man, Paul Grist is a long-standing cartoonist in the UK, going back to the eighties with St Swithin's Day with Grant Morrison, and while he's written for Marvel Comics before, I don't think he's drawn for them before. Odds are it will be a dream sequence of flashback, but it's quite an exciting announcement to make in such a context.

Here is that, and some other artistic changes coming to Marvel Comics titles.

along with the previously solicited Werewolf By Night #3 will be drawn by Jeffrey Veregge , along with the previously solicited Scot Eaton.

, along with the previously solicited Amazing Spider-Man #54.LR will be drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa, along with the previously solicited Federico Vicentini.

along with the previously solicited Black Cat #1 will be drawn by Nina Vakueva , along with the previously solicited Carlos Villa .

, along with the previously solicited . Black Widow #4 will be drawn by Carlos Gomez , along with the previously solicited Elena Casagrande .

, along with the previously solicited . Captain Marvel #24 will be drawn by Belen Ortega, along with the previously solicited Lee Garbett.

along with the previously solicited King In Black: Namor #2 will be drawn by Benjamin Dewey, and not the previously solicited Jonas Scharf.

And a reminder of Paul Grist's Union-esque artwork from Jack Staff.