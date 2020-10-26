Marvel Ch-Ch-Ch-Changes: Paul Grist to Draw The Union, And More

There are a lot of Marvel Comics solicitations changes coming down the pipe. Some see comic book creators get a helping hand with schedules. Others occur for more creative reasons. And others happen because of solicitation mistakes. And you get to decide which is which.

Though a quite exciting one for The Union #1, which has been through all manner of changes already (originally solicited as an Empyre spinoff, now it's a King In Black spinoff), writer Paul Grist, as well as drawing a variant cover, will also be contributing to the comic book's artwork. The Union #1  will now be drawn by Paul Grist, along with the previously solicited Andrea Di Vito.

Best known for his work on Kane, Jack Staff and Mud Man, Paul Grist is a long-standing cartoonist in the UK, going back to the eighties with St Swithin's Day with Grant Morrison, and while he's written for Marvel Comics before, I don't think he's drawn for them before. Odds are it will be a dream sequence of flashback, but it's quite an exciting announcement to make in such a context.

Here is that, and some other artistic changes coming to Marvel Comics titles.

  • The Union #1 will be drawn by Paul Grist, along with the previously solicited Andrea Di Vito.
  • Werewolf By Night #3 will be drawn by Jeffrey Veregge, along with the previously solicited Scot Eaton.
  • Amazing Spider-Man #54.LR will be drawn by Takeshi Miyazawa, along with the previously solicited Federico Vicentini.
  • Black Cat #1 will be drawn by Nina Vakueva, along with the previously solicited Carlos Villa.
  • Black Widow #4 will be drawn by Carlos Gomez, along with the previously solicited Elena Casagrande.
  • Captain Marvel #24 will be drawn by Belen Ortega, along with the previously solicited Lee Garbett.
  • King In Black: Namor #2 will be drawn by Benjamin Dewey, and not the previously solicited Jonas Scharf.

And a reminder of Paul Grist's Union-esque artwork from Jack Staff.

