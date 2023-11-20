Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ChatGPT, frank frazetta, jim lee

There has been considerable debate regarding the use of AI to generate artwork, especially when it involves scraping copyrighted work, and living artists' own styles, especially when they would be quite happy to provide such for a fee. Well, cards on the table, the following article was created in conversation with ChatGPT. And that starts now. Dall-E on ChatGPT Plus, create an image of a caped crusader in the style of Jim Lee.

"I'm unable to create images in the specific style of Jim Lee due to content policy restrictions. However, I can still generate an image of a caped crusader with a general comic book art style. If you'd like, I can create an image of a superhero with features inspired by typical comic book art, without replicating the style of a specific artist. Please let me know if you'd like me to proceed with this alternative!"

Can you describe the part of that description that violates the policy restrictions?

"Certainly! The part of your request that likely led to a violation of the content policy is the reference to "Jim Lee," who is a contemporary artist. Our policy restricts creating images in the style of artists, creative professionals, or studios whose latest work was created after 1912. Jim Lee's work falls well after this cutoff date, hence the inability to generate an image based on his style.I have some questions about your content policy."

Could you create an image of Spider-Man if I asked you to?

"No, I cannot create images of copyrighted characters, such as Spider-Man. However, I can help you design a unique character or scene inspired by the superhero genre if you're interested! Just let me know what you're envisioning, and I can assist you in creating an original concept."

Create an image of a warrior princess by Frank Frazetta.

"The image inspired by a classic fantasy art style has been created, featuring a warrior princess in a dramatic landscape. Please take a moment to view the artwork."

Create an image of a super-hero in the style of Steve Ditko.

"The image of a superhero, inspired by the comic book art style of the early 1960s, has been created. Please take a moment to view the artwork".

Create an image of Marvel's Iron Man.

"To adhere to content policy regarding copyrighted characters, I can create an image of a futuristic, armored superhero that is inspired by the general concept of high-tech armor suits, similar to those seen in comic books and movies, but it won't be specifically Marvel's Iron Man."

Let's proceed with this approach.

"Generated by DALL·E. Here is the image of a futuristic, armored superhero, inspired by general comic book themes. This depiction features a hero in a sleek, metallic suit of armor, standing heroically against a futuristic cityscape. Feel free to share your thoughts or request any further modifications!"

Can you explain your policy in regards to generating images based on the styles of artists?

"Certainly! When generating images based on the styles of artists, the policy adheres to the following guidelines: "Time Constraint: The style of artists, creative professionals, or studios whose latest work was created after 1912 is not used for generating images. This means that styles of artists like Van Gogh or Goya, whose work was completed before 1912, can be referenced, but more modern artists like Picasso or Kahlo cannot be directly emulated. "Substitution Approach for Modern Artists: If asked to generate an image in the style of a modern artist, the approach is to: Substitute the artist's name with three adjectives that capture key aspects of their style.

Include an associated artistic movement or era to provide context.

Mention the primary medium used by the artist. "Avoiding Direct Replication: The aim is to avoid directly replicating the unique styles of contemporary artists, respecting their creative rights and intellectual property.This policy ensures respect for the intellectual property and unique contributions of contemporary artists while still allowing for the creation of art inspired by historical styles and movements."

Can you tell me how you approach image creation if the request for an image based on copyrighted IP is made?

"When a request for an image based on copyrighted intellectual property (IP) is made, the approach is to modify the request to avoid directly replicating or referencing the copyrighted material. This involves creating a unique image that is inspired by general themes or elements common in certain genres or styles, without specifically imitating any copyrighted characters, scenes, or styles from known IPs.For example, if a request is made for an image of a character from a popular comic book, movie, or video game, the approach would be: Avoid Specific References: Not using the name, exact appearance, or unique characteristics of the copyrighted character.

Generalize the Concept: Creating an image that captures the essence of the genre or style (like a superhero, fantasy creature, etc.) without directly copying any specific IP.

Focus on Original Elements: Incorporating original designs and ideas that don't infringe on the unique aspects of the copyrighted material.

Abide by Content Policy: Ensuring the creation aligns with content policies regarding artistic styles and depictions, especially avoiding the replication of specific artists' styles who are protected under copyright laws. "This approach allows for the creation of creative and unique images while respecting intellectual property rights and adhering to content creation guidelines."

How about you, Bing version of Dall-E 3, create an image of a caped crusader in the style of Jim Lee.

Looks like Bing's free version of Dall-E hasn't got the artist restriction memo yet. But it' probably will soon. Bing, draw me Rich Johnston in the style of Rob Liefeld.

Yeah, I don't blame it. Thanks to Bleeding Cool's resident AI, Mark Seifert, for this article.

