Che Grayson & Kelsey Ramsay's Dark Spaces Good Deeds from IDW in May

It was initially announced at San Diego Comic-Con last year, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds, the second comic book miniseries in Scott Snyder's curated line of IDW original projects, And now Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 of 6 by Che Grayson, Kelsey Ramsay and Ronda Pattison will be published in May,

Good Deeds tells a haunting story of historical sins and a supernatural legend out for revenge. In Good Deeds, teenager Cheyenne Rite and her mother, Rebecca, move to St. Augustine, Florida, in search of a fresh start. They cross paths with Jean McKnight, a disgraced big-city journalist determined to rebuild her career, starting with a fluff piece on the town's upcoming 450th anniversary celebration. When the quaint community's festivities give way to bloodshed, Jean begins an investigation, and the women find themselves at the heart of a supernatural conspiracy linked to St. Augustine's sinister colonial past.

Scott Snyder said;

Like Dark Spaces: Wildfire, Good Deeds is a harrowing, character-driven exploration of the personal, ethical, and material consequences of the choices desperate people make under extreme pressure. One of our primary goals with the Dark Spaces line is to champion up-and-coming talent and I'm particularly thrilled to be working with Che Grayson, an explosively talented writer and filmmaker, and the exceptional artist Kelsey Ramsay. I can't wait for readers to experience what they each bring to this series!

Grayson gush;

"I wanted to tell an elemental and chilling story about the entangled nature of American history and the marginalized groups often erased from the narrative. Good Deeds exists at the intersection of revisionism, legend, and truth, and my characters are motivated by a desire to either uncover or hide that truth. I'm so excited to partner with Kelsey on the project, an incredible artist whose evocative line work and character design made her the clear pick to help bring this supernatural thriller to life. "I'm incredibly excited to get this into the hands of horror fans who are searching for a story that will be scary and thought-provoking in equal measure. I've always been drawn to stories where flawed characters find themselves thrust in the middle of a mystery. But the only way they can uncover the truth of that mystery is if they face their own dark secrets. I hope that readers find Jean's journey really satisfying as she searches for meaning in the world and in her own life."

And Ramsay remarked:

"Thrillers grounded in reality spook me in the best way, so I was thrilled for the opportunity to become a part of realizing this bleak, enigmatic story. With Che's incredible voice, infectious energy, and thoughtfulness, it wasn't difficult to mirror their dazzling creative flourishes in the murky artwork and swampy Southern designs. I'm very excited to be part of this remarkable team, and I can't wait to share Dark Spaces: Good Deeds!" "It's been such an effortless collaboration with this absolute powerhouse of a team. I am beyond excited for when Good Deeds reaches readers, and I can only hope our story spooks readers into loving it!"

"The unifying theme of Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces line is the exploration of decisions made—and irreversible actions taken—by desperate people in desperate situations. Each character-driven entry in the Dark Spaces anthology series is a fully contained, standalone story written or curated by Snyder, championing the new generation of comic creators."

Good Deeds #1 features covers from series artist Ramsay, Elizabeth Beals, Hayden Sherman, and Martin Morazzo with colours by Chris O'Halloran.