Checkmate #5 Preview: That's the Only Way to Travel

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Checkmate #5 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, the penultimate issue of this mini-series from "The Great One" Brian Bendis and Alex Maleev. Checkmate is under attack and they need to move fast. But how can they flee the country with how long it takes to get through the damn airport? Well, how about they just teleport their entire base to Thailand? Check out the preview below.

CHECKMATE #5 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC102

0821DC103 – CHECKMATE #5 (OF 6) CVR B MATT TAYLOR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

THE DAEMON ROSE IDENTITY…REVEALED! Ripped from the pages of Justice League! As Checkmate digs deeper, it's obvious that what Leviathan is selling is a dirty lie that cannot sustain itself…so Checkmate has to…INFILTRATE LEVIATHAN. But with Checkmate being so outside of the system, once any of them go undercover, they are officially…not on our side.

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

