Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #4 Preview: Heist Begins

Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott's caper heats up in Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #4 as the titular villains put their master plan into action!

Article Summary Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #4 launches the villains’ heist against Earth’s greatest heroes.

Written by Greg Rucka with art by Nicola Scott, the caper comic arrives on November 5th, 2025 from DC Comics.

The duo’s secret plot promises chaos, suspense, and a daring challenge to the Justice League’s supremacy.

THE HEIST COMMENCES IN GREG RUCKA AND NICOLA SCOTT'S EPIC CAPER! Cheshire and Cheetah have a secret plan to rob the Justice League and– Oh rats! We almost gave it away!

CHEETAH AND CHESHIRE ROB THE JUSTICE LEAGUE #4

DC Comics

0925DC0157

0925DC0158 – Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #4 Gerald Parel Cover – $4.99

0925DC0159 – Cheetah and Cheshire Rob the Justice League #4 Mirka Andolfo Cover – $4.99

(W) Greg Rucka (A/CA) Nicola Scott

THE HEIST COMMENCES IN GREG RUCKA AND NICOLA SCOTT'S EPIC CAPER! Cheshire and Cheetah have a secret plan to rob the Justice League and– Oh rats! We almost gave it away!

In Shops: 11/5/2025

SRP: $3.99

