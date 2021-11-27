Chief Visaggio – The First Canonical Trans Woman Star Trek Character

Comic book writer Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, and Vagrant Queen, adapted as a TV show, posted her latest conquest of pop culture.

no big deal I'm just IN STAR TREK NOW. thanks @DavidAlanMack!

With the following extract;

"I will ask Commander La Forge if he can spare anyone." Worf pivoted to the chief petty officer who was coiling endless lines of optical cable over her left shoulder. "Visaggio? When will the main computer be back online?"

"Above my pay grade, sir. Tonight I'm just a spool with legs." She nodded toward the gangway. "Lieutenant Scardas is in charge of core repair on deck two."

"Understood. Good work, both of you. When you finish, get some water, and some rest."

Chief Visaggio looped more cable around her shoulder. "Copy that, sir."

This would be from Star Trek: Coda: Book 3: Oblivion's Gate by David Mack out this week and described thus;

The crews of Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Ezri Dax, and William Riker unite to prevent a cosmic-level apocalypse—only to find that some fates really are inevitable.

THEIR MOST DAUNTING MISSION WILL BE THEIR FINEST HOUR.

The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy comes to a shattering conclusion as the Temporal Apocalypse forces Starfleet's greatest heroes to make the greatest sacrifices of their lives.

As she underlined, "I'm the first canonical trans woman in Star Trek ;)" And all without having having to have a Trill symbiote as some form of approximation. Magdalene also teased something else for this time of year that might come to fruition in the upcoming one? Possibly?

Huh, I wonder why I got this Christmas card from Image. ;)

Obviously, it will be for her union agitation, right? Or maybe we may have a new comic by Magdalene Visaggio from Image Comics in the new year…