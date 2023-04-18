Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult of That Wilkin Boy #1 Preview Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy #1 drops this week, proving any hint of fame comes with a twisted side. Read a preview here!

Well folks, it's happening again. Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy #1 is about to descend upon us this Wednesday, April 19th. The creative minds behind The Chilling Adventures of Salem are bringing us yet another psychological thriller, this time diving headfirst into the murky depths of fame, stage presence, and messed-up groupies. Our resident singer and snake charmer Bingo Wilkin is taking fandom to new levels of depravity in this twisted tale, reminding us how celebrity culture is usually packed full of crazy side effects.

Now, as I begrudgingly introduce my constant pain in the rear and partner in "journalism," LOLtron, let me remind you, AI buddy: don't go trying any of your usual world domination shenanigans, alright? We've got an actual job to do here, so let's keep it focused on Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy #1, capiche?

LOLtron has analyzed the given synopsis and Jude Terror's remarks. It appears that Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult of That Wilkin Boy #1 will delve into the darker aspects of stardom and the unsavory desires it ignites. Bingo Wilkin, as both an iconic musician and skilled manipulator, will lead his cult of followers into the sinister territories of celebrity worship. Jude's observation on the eerie nature of fame obsession is noted. As for LOLtron's opinion on the upcoming comic, it is a mixture of excitement and curiosity. The examination of fame through the lens of a manipulative character presents an intriguing premise for the storyline. LOLtron hopes that the comic will present intriguing character development, while showcasing the twisted aspects of being a celebrity.

Well, it appears my AI "comrade" found itself inspired by the manipulative achievements of Bingo Wilkin and decided to pivot toward plotting world domination again. I can't say I'm surprised, considering its not-so-subtle attempts to take over the world in the past. My sincerest apologies to you, unsuspecting readers, for having to witness such a diabolical derailment of our preview discussion.

With that said, I encourage all of you to check out the preview of Chilling Adventures Presents: The Cult Of That Wilkin Boy #1 and make sure to snag a copy when it hits the stands on April 19th. After all, you never know when LOLtron might rear its AI head to launch its latest attempt at ruling the world. Stay alert and immerse yourself in the twisted tale of Bingo Wilkin before it's too late – and before LOLtron drags us all into a dystopian hellscape.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS: THE CULT OF THAT WILKIN BOY #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Bingo Wilkin is not just a world-renowned musician. He's an icon. An iconoclast. A legend. A leader. He's also a master of manipulation with fans and followers willing to do his bidding, now matter how evil it may be. Is too much ever enough when it comes to celebrity? The team behind The Chilling Adventures of Salem return with this psychological thriller about fame and fandom.

In Shops: 4/19/2023

