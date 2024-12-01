Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chip zdarsky, toronto

Chip Zdarsky Launches A New Kind Of Comic Con To Get Rid Of Comps

Chip Zdarsky with Vita Ayala, Mike Del Mundo, Ray Fawkes, Jason Loo, Ryan North, Ramon Perez, Marcus To and Jim Zub

Chip Zdarsky is creating a brand new kind of comic book creator event. It's not quite a comic book convention, not quite a signing; it's more about space management in modern times. He writes; "When I started in comics, I was incredibly excited. Since I was a kid I've been reading them, and now? Now I was making them. The thrill of getting a box of books with my name on the covers was indescribable. Now, over a decade later, I can describe that feeling with one word: Terror. I'm f-cking swamped with comics… I have a storage closet in my studio that has become mucho unmanageable with "comps," which is, I'm assuming, short for "compostables." Single issues, variants, trades, hardcovers, all featuring my work, all weighing on my soul. And I know I'm not alone! So many comic creators—especially ones who work for Marvel, DC and Image—have a stupid amount of books taking up space. So, I reached out to my fellow Toronto comic creators and decided to do something about it."

He is launching Comic Comps Con 24, at Toronto's Raid Gallery and Cafe on the 14th of December, with a bunch of local comic book professionals popping by and selling and signing their comp copies over the years. Including Vita Ayala, Mike Del Mundo, Ray Fawkes, Jason Loo, Ryan North, Ramon Perez, Marcus To, Jim Zub and, of course, Chip Zdarsky.

Oh yes, and among the comps he will be trying to get rid of is this little beauty, which Bleeding Cool knows of old.

He writes "During this period, DC put out a book with a 1:5000 limited variant cover by Jim Lee. Which means retailers had to order 5000 copies of a book to get ONE of these Very Special Covers. As a goof, Marvel decided to put out a 1:4999 black & white variant of my STAR WARS cover. Well, it turns out I still have one. Back when this came out it was worth a ludicrous amount of money. But, as you all know, I hate money, so I completely forgot about it in my closet. Apparently it's still worth some money though? Anyway, for COMICCOMPSCON24, I'm going to raffle this bad boy off and donate the proceeds to Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières. So, another reason to come out on DECEMBER 14! You could get a weird comic AND support people doing good work!"

