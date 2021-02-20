Chris Claremont Has A Happy Ending For WandaVision In Mind

Chris Claremont is the man who made the X-Men what they are today. Even if he only gets to rarely write them these days. And doesn't seem to have a lot of time for the current take on the mighty mutants. But he has been watching WandaVision with both excitement and trepidation. On Facebook, he writes,

First confession, yes I really am (sigh) a Marvel geek & have been ever since Stan & Jack hooked me via FF #48. Second confession, I am hooked on 'WandaVision.' I like the stories, the characters, the works. Of course that means I'm (dang it) fully invested in the characters. And being of a 'certain' age, I've read all the history, not to mention written a part of it myself. Problem is, I really like Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; heck, I even like Evan Peters, the 'Pietro' from another film franchise. I even like the kids! I *know* how the original story ends and I really want Kevin (Fiegy) and his idea crew to find a happier outcome. Why not let Vision and Wanda be the Marvel omniverse poster-parents, allowing Reed & Sue (of the FF) to chart a more exciting-adventurous-full of surprises course through Marvel Cinema History? Doesn't mean they won't be available for cameos; even better, it leaves their kids open to establish film-franchises of their own. C'mon, Hollywood guys-&-gals: I write core source material for your franchises; hell, the argument can be made that without the X-Men, yada-yada-yada! if *I* can figure out a happy ending, why not you? Last few years have been too damn screwed-up, time for y'all to come save the collective day. And for WandaVision to have a Happy Ending! 'Nuff Said!

Indeed, despite John Byrne (the other man who made the X-Men what they are today) not getting a thanks credit for WandaVision among other Marvel Comics creators, the VisionQuest storyline from West Coast Avengers by Byrne ended with the revelation that Billy and Tommy were not real, parts of the shattered soul of demon Master Pandemonium and all parts of Mephisto's plan. It would be years later, courtesy of Alan Heinberg and Jim Cheung – also not credited on WandaVision – that it would be revealed those soul fragments were reincarnated as a new Billy and Tommy, later Speed and Wiccan.

Of course, there are so many WandaVision theories running around, from the citizens of Westville being powered up to become the new mutants of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for Mephisto to be the big bad and real manipulator of the world, that I just have to suspect that they will do something very different and all of these easter eggs are just red herrings. Or scarlet herrings.