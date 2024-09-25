Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: chris condon, ultimate universe

Chris Condon & Alessandro Cappuccio Join Marvel's Ultimate Universe

Writer Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio have been added to the credits of Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1

This is how the Ultimate Universe: One Year In #1 was solicited for December from Marvel Comics.

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: ONE YEAR IN #1

DENIZ CAMP (W) • Jonas Scharf (A) • Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY Alessandro CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! 40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$5.99

But this is how it appears on Diamond Previews

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE ONE YEAR IN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240618

(W) Deniz Camp, Chris Condon (A) Jonas Scharf, Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Dike Ruan

THE CLOCK IS TICKING DOWN TO THE MAKER'S ARRIVAL! Deniz Camp flips the narrative on ULTIMATES and takes us inside the Maker's Council! The heroes of the Ultimate Universe aren't the only ones who have been preparing for the return of the Maker, and the clock is ticking down… This unique one-shot sets the stage for the second year of the Ultimate line and includes the debut of the Ultimate versions of two major Marvel characters! RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $5.99.

Writer Chris Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio have been added to the credits. Is this a mistake? Maybe not, as Chris Condon tweeted this…

As well as adding that he and Alessandro were cooking up "Just a lil somethin something"… I wonder what else it could be? Ultimate Nick Fury going forward?

