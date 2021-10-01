Chris Grabenstein's Lemoncello Gets Graphic Novel Adaptations

Chris Grabenstein is the author of the Lemoncello series, the Smartest Kid series, the Dog Squad series, the Wonderland series, the Haunted Mystery series, and The Island of Dr. Libris, as well as co-author with James Patterson of I Funny, House of Robots, Treasure Hunters, Jacky Ha-Ha, Word of Mouse, Max Einstein, Katt Vs. Dogg, Best Nerds Forever, and with his wife J.J., wrote Shine. Well, now Chris Grabenstein is getting a graphic novel adaptation of his middle-grade novel, and first in the series, Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library by Douglas Holgate, artist on The Adventures of Commander Zack Proton, Cheesie Mack, The Last Kids On Earth, The Amazing Joy Buzzards, Red Sonja, The Regular Show, and Wires And Nerve.

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library, the graphic novel, has been picked up by Michelle Nagler and Shana Corey at Random House to be published in the summer of 2023. Carrie Hannigan and Josh Getzler at HG Literary represented Chris Grabenstein, and Simon Bollinger at Shannon Associates represented Douglas Holgate.

When Kyle Keeley learns that the world's world's most famous game maker, Luigi Lemoncello, has designed the town's new library and is having an invitation-only lock-in on opening night, Kyle is determined to be there! But the tricky part isn't getting into the library – it's getting out. Because when morning comes, the doors stay locked. Kyle and the other kids must catch every clue and solve every puzzle to find the hidden escape route!

Random House Graphic (RHG) is an imprint dedicated to publishing graphic novels for kids and teens of every age and interest, fiction and nonfiction, and launched its first list in Spring 2020, young chapter books to YA, reflecting the rapidly growing popularity of the format among young readers. So many more of these to come.