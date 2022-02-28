Christopher Priest To Launch Vampirella: Phase Three Epic

Christopher Priest has radically transformed the Vampirella comic over the last two volumes at Dynamite Entertainment. If everyone hadn't been fussing so much over the covergate issues that plagued Dynamite, they may have noticed one of the more radical treatises on race in America playing out, in Vampirella of all place. But then horror has often been a place where America (and Britain for that matter) has talked about its ugliest sins in the most frank and incisive fashion, albeit it obscured to some by the copious blood, injury to eye motifs and generally body horror of it all. And at last week's ComicsPRO Summit, Dynamite Entertainment announced that Christopher Priest would be shifting into Phase Three of his Vampirella storytelling with "an all-new epic coming soon"

Christopher Priest was the first black writer-editor in mainstream comics, credited previously as Jim Owsley. His work on the Black Panther comic book was more prominent than any other modern writer in the first Marvel Black Panther movie. He has written Vampirella since 2019, including the recent Dracula marriage storyline, published by her current owners, Dynamite Entertainment.

Vampirella is a vampire superheroine created by Forrest J Ackerman and Trina Robbins in Warren Publishing's black-and-white horror comics magazine Vampirella #1 in 1969, a sister publication of Creepy and Eerie. Writer-editor Archie Goodwin later developed the character from horror-story hostesses, in which capacity she remained through issue #8 (Nov. 1970), to a horror-drama leading character. The magazine was published continuously until 1983, when Warren Publishing folded and its assets were bought by Harris Publications. Vampirella comics, both new and reprints, have continued through various publishers into the 21st century, including Dynamite Entertainment who bought up the revamped Harris Comics, and gained ownership of Vampirella. They have continued to publish a variety of Vampirella comic books since.