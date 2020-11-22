Clar Angkasa Sells Her First Graphic Novel, Stories of the Islands

Clar Angkasa, a comic book creator and illustrator from Jakarta, Indonesia. Winner of the Adobe Awards Top Talent (Illustration, Motion Graphics + Animation) 2019, recipient of the Baker & Whitehill Student Artists' Book Grand Prize 2019, and winner of The Society of Illustrators LA 56th Annual Illustration Competition 2017, she has just sold her debut graphic novel, Stories Of The Island to Della Farrell at Holiday House. The first of two graphic novels by Clar Angkasa. Stories of the Islands is based on Indonesian folklore and emphasizes female empowerment. Stories of the Islands will be published in the autumn of 2023, with its follow up in the spring of 2025. Clar provided Bleeding Cool with some of the previous sample art created for the project.

Since its beginnings in 1935 as the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, Holiday House, based in New York, has aimed to gather together talented authors and illustrators and to publish quality books that entertain, enlighten, and educate children. Known for having a deep list of timeless and award-winning books for children and young adult readers, Holiday House publishes the award-winning I Like to Read series of picture books for emergent readers and launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, and comes from Holiday House's original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

Previously, the nonfiction editor at School Library Journal, the purchasing editor for this graphic novel Della Farrell moved to Holiday House a couple of years ago and was promoted to assistant editor, from editorial assistant earlier this year.