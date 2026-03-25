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Clark Kent, Peter Parker & J Jonah Jameson in Superman/Spider-Man

Clark Kent, Peter Parker, Jimmy Olsen, Lois Lane and J Jonah Jameson in today's Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers

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Article Summary

  • Clark Kent and Peter Parker discuss journalism rivalry between Daily Planet and Daily Bugle.
  • J Jonah Jameson's anti-Spider-Man agenda sparks debates over photojournalism ethics.
  • Jimmy Olsen enters the Spider-Man photo game, putting pressure on Jameson's operations.
  • New stories explore superhero secrecy, identity, and media bias at both Daily Bugle and Planet.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers… Three stories in today's Superman/Spider-Man touch on J Jonah Jameson and the Daily Bugle, as Peter Parker, Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olson talk journalism and photojournalism… but of course the focus is on Jonah wanting photographs of Spider-Man to slam him… whether that's from Peter Parker…

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN & CARNAGE: "JIMMY CON CARNAGE"

…or from Jimmy Olsen. And J Jonah Jameson has his feet held to the fire on this.

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
DAILY PLANET & DAILY BUGLE "BIAS"

After all he does love a superhero…

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
DAILY PLANET & DAILY BUGLE "BIAS"

…just not one that wears a mask, without us knowing who they are. Not one that has a secret identity.

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
DAILY PLANET & DAILY BUGLE "BIAS"

I mean, he doesn't know that Superman has a secret identity and is married to the woman he is talking to. But it seems that J Jonah Jamneson isn't entirely clear on who anyone is.

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN & CARNAGE: "JIMMY CON CARNAGE"

But as we have seen, accuracy isn't the be-all and end-all. And as for Peter Parker, who usually takes the anti-Spider-Man photos for J Jonah Jameson? Well Clark Kent wants a word about that too…

Daily Planet/Daily Bugle In Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)
SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN: "TRUTH, JUSTICE, AND GREAT RESPONSIBILITY"

I dunno, it looks like Jimmy Olsen got hurt bad…  DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 by, well, everyone, is published by DC Comics today.

  • DAILY PLANET & DAILY BUGLE "BIAS"
    GREG RUCKA writer
    NICOLA SCOTT artist
    MARCELO MAIOLO colorist
    ARIANA MAHER letterer
  • SUPERMAN'S PAL JIMMY OLSEN & CARNAGE: "JIMMY CON CARNAGE"
  • MATT FRACTION writer
    STEVE LIEBER artist
    NATHAN FAIRBAIRN colorist
    CLAYTON COWLES letterer
  • SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN: "TRUTH, JUSTICE, AND GREAT RESPONSIBILITY"
    MARK WAID writer
    JORGE JIMÉNEZ artist
    TOMEU MOREY colourist
    TOM NAPOLITANO letterer
  • DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1
    (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez
    LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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