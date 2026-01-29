Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: brian azzarello, george perez, greg rucka, Tom King, wonder woman

Clay or Daughter Of Zeus? The War of Wonder Woman's origin continues, as it has done for 85 years, with a brand new entry into the mix. But first, back to the beginning…

Wonder Woman's origin story, written by her co-creator William Moulton Marsden back in 1942, states that she was sculpted from clay by her mother, Queen Hippolyta, and given life as an Amazon by birth.

Indeed, all the Amazons were created from clay by the goddess Aphrodite to challenge the warmongering mortal men, led by the war god Mars, who left for Paradise Island to escape the abuses of men who enslaved them.

In the sixties, that would change, losing their divine origins save for Hippolyta being the daughter of Mars/Ares. They left for Paradise Island because their husbands had all been killed at war.

No longer made from clay, Wonder Woman now had an unnamed husband, and her powers were gifted to her by the gods.

In 1987, George Perez restored the clay and divine origins, the Amazons being reincarnated souls of murdered women across history since prehistoric times. Hippolyta had been murdered when pregnant, and so was later sculpted by Hippolyta on Paradise Island.

Again, her powers were granted to her by the gods. And this lasted for two-and-a-half decades.

The New 52 reboot from Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang would see this revealed as a lie, the Amazons now revised as violent pirates who raped and killed men to reproduce, and that Diana was not born of clay but the daughter of Hippolyta and Zeus.

In 2016, this was rewritten again for DC Rebirth by Greg Rucka and Becky Cloonan. Wonder Woman was still the daughter of Hippolyta and Zeus, but the Amazons returned to being reincarnated women put on Themyscira by Aphrodite to oppose Ares.

In 2020 in the Black Label future world story from Daniel Warren Johnson, Wonder Woman Dead Earth, that version saw Wonder Woman return to being born of clay…

…her life and powers coming from the blood of gods that had been added to the clay.

This was a parallel future, but it led the way to a new past. Tom King and Daniel Sampere's current Wonder Woman run from 2023 started to return to the clay origin.

First in asides…

…but then we saw her create her own daughter, Trinity, from clay and soul strands of both herself and Steve Trevor, while talking about how her mother had formed her.

Then, in the recent Mark Waid-written New History Of The DC Universe, the clay origin was referred to again.

But now it seems in the new edition of the DC Encyclopedia out in March from DC Comics and DK, even though it uses imagery front and centre from Tom King and Daniel Sampere's run, the origin has gone back fifteen years to the New 52 version…

It reads "If nothing else, Diana Thymeria stands for truth. However, she said she had been living as the daughter of Zeus and was the Amazon Queen Themyscira. However, she was known to protect her from the wrath of Zeus' wife Hera, his legitimate children. This gave rise to the legend that Queen Hippolyta had adopted Diana from clay.".

Maybe there needs to be a brand new Wonder Woman origin story to clear this all up for good. And maybe they could get Clay Mann to draw it…

