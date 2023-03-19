Clover & Pixiv Profile The Finest Comics Artists in Korea And Taiwan Pixiv is a Japanese online community for artists launched in 2007, by Takahiro Kamitani and Takanori Katagiri.

Pixiv is a Japanese online community for artists launched in 2007, by Takahiro Kamitani and Takanori Katagiri. The site consists of over 50 million members and aims to provide a place for artists to exhibit their illustrations and get feedback. Clover Press, a new independent publisher founded by Ted Adams (cofounder and former CEO of IDW) and Robbie Robbins (cofounder, executive vice president, and art director at IDW), is to publish a new series of books with Pixiv, highlighting comic book artists from around the world, first focusing on artists in Korea and in Taiwan with the first two books, in their June 2023 solicits but scheduled for August on the 8th and 23rd.

PIXIV: ARTISTS IN KOREA

HARD COVER

WRITER | N/A

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST | TIV

0423CP250

FULL COLOR | 200 PAGES | $49.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/23/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

Pixiv has built the world's largest creation platform,

with over 80 million users and over 3 billion page views

monthly. Their mission is to build an exciting space for

everyone to enjoy and learn various creative activities.

Artists in Korea represents a small fraction of the talented

artists actively engaged on pixiv. Clover Press and pixiv are proud to bring these artists to the

English reading audience, and to deliver their art beyond the boundaries of region and language.

The art of manhwa and manga creation continues to become mainstream on a worldwide basis. We

hope these books introduce you to more international artists and inspire you to enjoy and create

your own new artwork. Artists in Korea features 78 of the best artists in Korea, with a cover by Tiv,

an illustrator well known for poetic and transparent expression and capturing emotional moments,

especially of women. This volume also includes art by modare, Anmi, zipcy, Gearous, DSmile and

many more!



PIXIV: ARTISTS IN TAIWAN

HARD COVER

WRITER | N/A

ARTIST | VARIOUS

COVER ARTIST | VOFAN

0423CP251

FULL COLOR | 200 PAGES | $49.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/9/2023

FOC DATE | 5/7/2023

Artists in Taiwan represents a small fraction of the talented

artists actively engaged on Pixiv. Clover Press and Pixiv are proud to bring these artists to the

English reading audience, and to deliver their art beyond the boundaries of region and language.

your own new artwork. Artists in Taiwan features 83 of the fifinest artists in Taiwan, with a cover by

VOFAN, an illustrator with an impressive mastery of the use of intense light and shadow. Additionally,

this volume includes a conversation between VOFAN and Say HANa, discussing their work. Other

artist featured include I READING, LOIZA, B.c.N.y., Canking and many more!