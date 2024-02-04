Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: becky cloonan, cadence, david marquez, Declan Shalvey, dustin weaver, emma rios, gabriel hardman, james stokoe, jeff lemire, Jenny Frison, Jill Thompson, Kelly Williams, richard pace, sara pichelli, zoe thorogood

Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art

Over the last few days, a number of comic book creators have been announcing that they will no longer be represented by Cadence Comic Art.

Article Summary Several comic book creators end representation with Cadence Comic Art.

Artists, buyers cite issues regarding the company.

Cadence's current artist roster sees substantial changes amid departures.

Former manager Andrew Christman makes a statement regarding the matter

Cadence Comic Art, owned by art dealer Paolo Belfiore specialises in selling original artwork by comic creators, whom they often sign exclusive deals, also covering individual commissions, convention appearances and more. Over the last few days, a number of comic book creators have been announcing that they will no longer be represented by Cadence Comic Art.

While certain high-profile employees, such as Cadence Manager Andrew Christman, have also chosen to leave the company. He told us "I resigned from Cadence on Monday, January 29th and am no longer associated with the company. I am trying to help wind up loose ends as best I can in service to the many artists that I have worked with over the years but am limited in what I can do. Unfortunately, given the sensitivity of the matter, I can't comment any further details at this time." Here are some public posts regarding the situation from creators and others.

Kelly Williams: "As of this morning, I'm no longer with Cadence Comic Art. So for the time being any art sales or commissions will be handled by myself. Or not. Who knows. I'm not into post office trips." Gabriel Hardman: "I'm no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. From now on if you're interested in purchasing original art from me inquire directly to ghardmanart@gmail.com. It's extremely unlikely I'll have another art dealer in the future." Dave Wachter: "I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. I haven't yet figured out how I will be selling original art and commissions, for now you can email me directly: dave@davedrawscomics.com" Tom Fowler: "I've just officially severed my ties to Cadence Comic Art. I don't know yet how or when or if my original art will be for sale in future, but you're welcome to inquire directly with me. For those of you waiting on commissions. They're done. I have them. I'll be reaching out to you individually in the next week. Thank you for your patience." Tyler Crook: "To the art lovers out there, I am no longer being repped by CADENCE COMIC ART. If you are interested in buying original art, you can contact me directly via my website MRCROOK.COM

After previously posting,

Tom Fowler: "So… there's stuff happening. I'm trying to get answers. But it's looking like I'm going to be forced to make a move. I thank everyone who's supported me thus far and I hope I can count on your future support. Hopefully, I can be a bit less cagey about all this in the coming days. Pray for mojo. Protip: the more people who believe you're likely to show up on their doorstep with a hammer the better." Ethan A. Brown: Hello, I was wondering if someone there could help me. I've been waiting for someone to reply to my emails. I ordered a Mike Norton sketch back in July. Still no word on when I might get it. I have tracking, but it never left NY.

So what's going on? I have had a number of artists privately contact me to ask this question, as well as many art buyers who had paid for artwork that they were yet to receive. There have been allegations of delayed payment to artists, commission payments received that had not been passed on, and a lack of transparency regarding what is happening. As of this writing, the situation is still developing.

The following artists have been removed from the Cadence representation list in the last month, most in the last few days;

Roge Antonio, Mahmud Asrar, Paul Azaceta, Michele Bandini, Andy Belanger, Ryan Browne, Letizia Cadonici, Alessandro Cappuccio, Elena Casagrande, Yildiray Cinar, Becky Cloonan, Wes Craig, Tyler Crook, Dani, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Werther Dell Edera, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Ray Fawkes, Nathan Fox, Jenny Frison, Antonio Fuso, Gavin Guidry, Gabriel Hardman, Mike Hawthorne, Erica Henderson, Faith Erin Hicks, Víctor Ibáñez, Jeff Lemire, Emi Lenox, Leomacs, Jesse Lonergan, Tula Lotay, David Marquez, Brent Schoonover, Jorge Molina, Danielle Otrakji, Richard Pace, John J. Pearson, Sara Pichelli, Luca Pizzari, Giorgio Pontrelli, Emma Rios, Marco Rudy, Alison Sampson, Mateus Santolouco, Valerio Schiti, Declan Shalvey, Greg Smallwood, James Stokoe, Jill Thompson, Zoe Thorogood, Liana Kangas, Luana Vecchio, Paolo Villanelli, Dave Wachter, Mike Norton, Dustin Weaver, Kelly Williams, Caitlin Yarsky, Pia Guerra, David Messina, Ariela Kristantina, Sam Wolfe Connelly, Garry Brown, Aaron Campbell, Laurence Campbell, Francesco Manna, Jul Maroh, Justin Mason, Leila Leiz, Joelle Jones, Cory Smith, Breno Tamura, Keyla Valerio, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Caspar Wijngaard, Jeff Zornow and Marley Zarcone.

Tom Fowler has not been taken off the list yet though. And Amy Mebberson has been added. This is the list as it currently stands:

Aixado, Kalman Andrasofszky, Rachele Aragno, Noah Bailey, Damian Connelly, Joseph Cooper, Erica D Urso, Fabrizio De Tommaso, Michael Dialynas, Dan Duncan, Tom Fowler, Michael Gaydos, Robert Gill, Jeremy Haun, Scott Hepburn, Jamal Igle, Rebekah A. Isaacs, Aaron Kuder, David Lloyd, Amy Mebberson, Kevin Mellon, Christopher Mitten, Moritat, Anand Radhakrishnan, Robbi Rodriguez, Simon Roy, Timothy Seeley, James Silvani, Jeff Stokely, Suspiria, Jim Towe, Tiernen Trevallion,

Bleeding Cool reached out to Paolo Belfiore and Cadence Comic Art earlier in the week, without response. We would like to clarify that Paolo is the owner and Andrew was an employee of Cadence.

Since our original post, even more comic creators have dropped off the Cadance Comic Art list. We understand from sources that on Saturday, former Cadence Comics Art Manager Andrew Christman returned to the Cadence headquarters to secure original art that had been held there for a number of these creators in order to return it to them.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!