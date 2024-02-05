Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: cadence, cadence comic art, damian connelly, Erica D Urso, Jeff Stokely, Michael Dialynas, Moritat, tom fowler

More Comic Book Creators Leaving Cadence Comic Art, And Why

A number of additional creators have announced their departure from Cadence, while the former business manager secured art for return to several artists.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool broke the news regarding issues that a number of comic book creators had with original art dealer and art representative Cadence Comic Art of New York. We reported and named dozens of creators that had dropped off their books in recent days, since then, even more have dropped. Concern had been repeatedly expressed about delayed payments, missing commissions and a lack of communication. And last week, it all came to a head.

We understand from sources that on Saturday, former Cadence Comic Art Manager Andrew Christman returned to the Cadence headquarters to secure original art that had been held there for a number of these creators in order to return it to them. Previously, Christman had told Bleeding Cool, "I resigned from Cadence on Monday, January 29th and am no longer associated with the company. I am trying to help wind up loose ends as best I can in service to the many artists that I have worked with over the years, but I am limited in what I can do."

The most recent departures include Aixado, Rachele Aragno, Noah Bailey, Damian Connelly, Erica D Urso, Fabrizio De Tommaso, Michael Dialynas, Tom Fowler, Robert Gill, Moritat, Jeff Stokely and Suspiria.

This leaves only Kalman Andrasofszky, Joseph Cooper, Dan Duncan, Michael Gaydos, Jeremy Haun, Scott Hepburn, Jamal Igle. Rebekah A. Isaacs, Aaron Kuder, David Lloyd, Amy Mebberson, Kevin Mellon, Christopher Mitten, Anand Radhakrishnan, Robbi Rodriguez, Simon Roy, Timothy Seeley, James Silvani, Jim Towe and Tiernen Trevallion on their public books.

The total list of departures are now Roge Antonio, Mahmud Asrar, Paul Azaceta, Michele Bandini, Andy Belanger, Ryan Browne, Letizia Cadonici, Alessandro Cappuccio, Elena Casagrande, Yildiray Cinar, Becky Cloonan, Wes Craig, Tyler Crook, Dani, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Werther Dell Edera, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Ray Fawkes, Nathan Fox, Jenny Frison, Antonio Fuso, Gavin Guidry, Gabriel Hardman, Mike Hawthorne, Erica Henderson, Faith Erin Hicks, Víctor Ibáñez, Jeff Lemire, Emi Lenox, Leomacs, Jesse Lonergan, Tula Lotay, David Marquez, Brent Schoonover, Jorge Molina, Danielle Otrakji, Richard Pace, John J. Pearson, Sara Pichelli, Luca Pizzari, Giorgio Pontrelli, Emma Rios, Marco Rudy, Alison Sampson, Mateus Santolouco, Valerio Schiti, Declan Shalvey, Greg Smallwood, James Stokoe, Jill Thompson, Zoe Thorogood, Liana Kangas, Luana Vecchio, Paolo Villanelli, Dave Wachter, Mike Norton, Dustin Weaver, Kelly Williams, Caitlin Yarsky, Pia Guerra, David Messina, Ariela Kristantina, Sam Wolfe Connelly, Garry Brown, Aaron Campbell, Laurence Campbell, Francesco Manna, Jul Maroh, Justin Mason, Leila Leiz, Joelle Jones, Cory Smith, Breno Tamura, Keyla Valerio, Gabriel Hernández Walta, Caspar Wijngaard, Jeff Zornow, Marley Zarcone, Aixado, Rachele Aragno, Noah Bailey, Damian Connelly, Erica D Urso, Fabrizio De Tommaso, Michael Dialynas, Tom Fowler, Robert Gill, Moritat, Jeff Stokely and Suspiria.

Here are some more statements made by affected comic creators.

Zoe Thorogood: I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. I will begin selling my original art independently shortly, and will have more info soon. Thank you for bearing with me as I adjust to this change and get a system set up. And thank you for your support :) Yildiray Cinar: I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. I would like to thank everyone who have supported my art through them over the years. Tula Lotay: I'm no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. I'll still be ECCC later this month. If anyone has unfulfilled orders of mine with them let me know. Tula Lotay at http://gmail.com. Trying my best to get through emails but bear with me. Thank you so much Gavin Guidry: As of last week, I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. For the time being, I'll once again be handling all commissions and original art sales through my website. All outstanding commissions will still be completed and delivered. Thanks for all the support.

Luana Vecchio: I'm no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. I created about 50 commissions in less than a year with them and my first Art Drop sold out in a very short time so I want to thank anyone who has supported my art through them. From now on I'll start selling my stuff independently David Messina: I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. THANK to all the people who have supported my art through them over the years Daniele Di Nicuolo: I am no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. Still: if you have a pending commission, DM me. Thank you Michele Bandini: I am no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. Thank you to all the people who have supported my art through them over the years. David Marquez: Last week I ended my affiliation with Cadence Comic Art. All future art sales will be through my online store at http://DavidMarquez.com with updates coming soon. Thanks for all the support everyone, looking forward to an exciting and eventful 2024! Pia Guerra: Hi all, I'm no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art for original art sales. Thank you for supporting me through there. Paolo Villanelli: I am no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. Thank you GABRIEL H. WALTA: I'm no longer represented by Cadence Comic Art. Thanks so much to everyone. (I still have some art for sale at El Arte Del Comic, you can contact them here: info@elartedelcomic.com) Mike Norton: Hi! Like everyone else, I am no longer repped by Cadence Comic Art for art sales. News soon on how you can get original art from me at www.ihatemike.com Stay cool, y'all! Alessandro Cappuccio: I am no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Inquiries about any unfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists are not involved in sales or order fulfillment. In the next few days I will post where you can purchase my art. Thank you for your support over the years. Despite the end of things, it really means a lot. Sara Pichelli: Hi folks, I'm no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Except for a couple of clients who are still waiting for long overdue commissions (please contact me if you read this all the inquiries about any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists are not involved in sales or order fulfillment. For now you can contact me about original art, commissions and invitations to shows at pichelliartinquiry@gmail.com. Thank you for all your support, and patience. Valerio Schiti: I am no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. Thank you for your support, soon I'll let you know where you can find my OA from now on ! Jorge Molina: I am no longer represented by Cadence comic art. Inquiries regarding any orders should be directed to Cadence, artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfillment. Thank you for your support, I'll announce my plans of where you can find my original art as soon as I can. Caspar Wijngaard: Last week I cut ties with Cadence comic art Inquiries regarding any unfulfilled orders should be directed to Cadence, as the artists lack involvement in their sales and fulfilment. commissions for ECCC Will be dealt with myself while I look for new representation. Thank you

