Comic Book Writer Tom Veitch Dies, Aged 81, RIP

I never met Tom Veitch, but I knew his work and rather enjoyed it, especially his series The Nazz with Bryan Talbot from DC Comics and The Light And Darkness War with Cam Kennedy at Marvel Comics, which saw him picked up by George Lucas to write for Star Wars. Tom Veitch passed away this week and we republish the following obituary, provided to us by his brother, comic book creator Rick Veitch.

Tom Veitch was born September 26, 1941, the eldest of six children, growing up in Walpole NH and Bellows Falls Vermont and was educated at Columbia University. From 1963 to 1965 he was an active participant in the literary florescence of New York's Lower East Side through the St. Mark's Poetry Project. His first published work, "Literary Days", appeared from Ted Berrigan's "C" Press in 1964. Other early books of poetry include "Toad Poems", "Cooked Zeroes", "My Father's Golden Eye" and "Death College". From 1965 to 1968 Tom was a cloistered Benedictine monk in Weston Vermont. The copper-enamel crucifix he sculpted still hangs in the main chapel at Weston Priory.

In 1968 he moved to San Francisco where he met his wife, Martha, wrote a novel "The Louis Armed Story" and edited his own poetry journal, "Tom Veitch Magazine". In 1969, Tom began collaborating with artist Greg Irons on many underground comix, including "The Legions Of Charlies", "Deviant Slice" "Slow Death" and "Skull Comix". He also wrote scripts for comix illustrated by Richard Corben, Jack Jaxon and brother Rick Veitch. In 1973 he won the Big Table Award for Poetry. Two more novels were published,"Antlers In The Treetops" with Ron Padgett and "Eat This!". In 1976, Big Sky published "Death College & Other Poems" with an Afterword by Alan Ginsberg. Returning to Vermont in 1982 he worked for Hemmings Motor News. In 1988 he began collaborating with Scottish cartoonist Cam Kennedy on the Marvel/Epic Comics series "The Light and Darkness War" under editor Archie Goodwin. Tom sent the series to film director George Lucas who chose Tom and Cam to create all new Star Wars comics. Dark Horse released Tom and Cam's "Dark Empire" in 1991, followed by "Dark Empire 2" and "Empire's End" in 1995. Kenner released four toy action figures based on the series in 1998 and elements of the story were later incorporated into Star Wars films. Wikipedia credits the series with "sustaining the profitability of Star Wars in the 1990's."