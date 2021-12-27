Comic Creator Ryan "Bode" Bodenheim Dies, Aged 44. RIP

Ryan Bodenheim, longstanding comic book artist also known as "Bode", passed away peacefully on the 20th of December, 2021, at the age of 44. He was best known for his work for Valiant such as Bloodshot, Ninjak, 4001AD and Eternal Warrior, he also worked for Marvel on Black Panther, Doctor Strange and Eternals. He co-created a number of projects with collaborator Jonathan Hickman, creator-owned comics published by Image, Secret, The Dying And The Dead, A Red Mass For Mars, and Halcyon with Marc Guggenheim. At the time of his death, he was working on Eternals with writer Kieron Gillen for Marvel Comics, and on a project for Bad Idea Comics.

Ryan Bodenheim is survived by his mother Susan Avery, his children Jack and Lily, and his brothers, David and Jonathan. His memorial states;

Born in Oklahoma, Ryan spent most of his life in Ohio. Best known by those close to him and as an artist as "Bode." He was a tremendous, self-taught artist. Ryan's passion was storytelling through comic book art and graphic novels. He relished getting to draw and did what he loved every day. He loved music and movies and will be fondly remembered by many people for his intelligence, which was often seen through his wit and great sense of humor, his endless movie trivia knowledge, and his everlasting willingness to pick a point to debate. Ryan will be truly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ryan's honor to www.heroinitiative.org or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. Condolences in his name may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

A much admired and well-liked comic book creator, his passing at such a young age will be deeply felt by those who knew him and his work. Our sympathies go out to his friends, family, colleagues and fans.