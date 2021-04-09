Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Prince Philip
Today, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. America is mostly asleep – when they wake, the reaction is likely to be insane. So British comic book creators decided to try and preempt that by setting the tone early. Here are a few examples from social media from the last hour.
Joe Glass: I literally had to triple-check that news report to make sure it was actually true this time.
Jamie Delano: And with one fell swoop, racism is banished forever from the Palace.
James Miller: Now watch as the govt orchestrate an epic paroxysm of flag-waving & national mourning on a scale that would put North Korea to shame to distract from the epic clusterfuck of #brexit
Si Spurrier: BURY YOUR BAD NEWS OPPORTUNITY KLAXON! BURY YOUR BAD NEWS OPPORTUNITY KLAXON!
Mario Candelaria: I thought all those eaten babies were supposed to keep the Global Elite alive? Did…… did Q lie to us???
Nick Roche: Right up against Thatcher's death date too. UK pals, I think you might have a case for a new annual holiday weekend…
David M Barnett: Good innings, though.
Tim Pilcher: Still didn't get the special card from the missus, though.
Andrew Wheeler: Honestly, it would have been an awkward telegram.
David M Barnett: Well, I, for one am rather sorry to see the back of the twinkle-eyed, bounderish, shag-bandit.
Ian Fay: We can only hope the rest of the royals learn from his example
Abraham Riesman: Prince Fill Up a Coffin
Fraser Campbell: A hell of a day for Tweets that should probably have stayed in drafts.
Edward Russell: I don't have any particular feelings about Prince Phillip either way, though it's a long and interesting life and a father and husband who has passed away. However, watching people's reactions and responses is going to be very telling of the type of person that THEY are.
Rik Worth: Uh-oh. Prince Phillip has died. Culture war to follow.
Amber Moore: Tbf, it was all getting a bit "Weekend at Bernies" Oh sh-t, what if he has actually just shed? He could just be hiding nearby, all sticky and massive
Darryl Cunningham: F-ck this @BBC6Music. Put some music on.
Alex Daily: I see Prince Philip's mortal shape has finally caught up with the fact that he's clearly been dead for years.
Daniel Best: At least Prince Phillip died knowing that he'd been knighted by Tony Abbott. I'm sure that made all the difference, being known as Sir Prince Phillip.
Robert Ahmad: Really sad news. Rest in peace, Prince Philip.
Jamie Delano: So that's vaccine risk and foreign holidays off the talk shows for a couple of days then…
We may return to this later…