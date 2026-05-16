Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: EVE Fanfest, EVE Fanfest 2026, Fenris Creations

EVE FanFest 2026 Reveals Multiple New Additions Across The Board

EVE FanFest 2026 took place this week, and with it came a number of reveals and announcements for EVE Online and other projects

Article Summary EVE Fanfest 2026 delivered major CCP news, including a buyback from Pearl Abyss and the return of the Fenris Creations name.

EVE Frontier revealed Cycle 6: Sanctuary, adding modular ships, harsher space hazards, Dormant Gates, and deadlier PvE.

EVE Vanguard sets Operation Avalon for July 7-20, with rebuilt combat, modular weapons, tougher enemies, and PvPvE extraction.

EVE Online launches Cradle of War on June 9, bringing military campaigns, eight ships, rookie space, and Titles.

CCP Games held EVE FanFest 2026 this past week, and with it came several announcements for projects they're working on, as well as updates on what to expect from EVE Online. Starting with the big reveal that they have bought part of the company back from Pearl Abyss, and with that change, CCP Games is now back to being called Fenris Creations. From there, the team made multiple reveals, including updates for EVE Vanguard and EVE Frontier, all of which we have for you here.

EVE Frontier Announces Cycle 6: Sanctuary

EVE Frontier is set in a hostile, decayed galaxy where civilization lies in ruins. Awakened by the KEEP from forgotten data graves, players enter the cruel dark as Riders, remnants of a lost age, bound to their ships and forced to survive. Sanctuary continues Cycle-based development, where new features, systems, and content are deployed into the Frontier's shared online galaxy, tested at scale, and refined in close collaboration with the Founder Access community.

The introduction of modular ships adds a powerful new layer of player-driven progression and customization. Players begin with the Seed of a vessel and expand its capabilities over time by acquiring, evolving, and integrating new modules that unlock additional functionality, specialization, and strategic options. Together with modular base-building, this new feature aims to give players greater control over how they survive, adapt, and establish themselves across the Frontier.

Navigation now requires greater care, knowledge, and awareness of your surroundings. Built around the game's grounded-in-science design philosophy, space is no longer just a backdrop for conflict, but an active environmental threat. New thermal, electromagnetic, and gravitational status effects caused by the cold of deep space, the heat and light of nearby stars, planetary conditions, and other cosmic phenomena now impact scanning, character progression, and ship condition. Survival now extends beyond combat, as space itself becomes a persistent danger players must learn to account for.

Dormant Gates, ancient structures that have remained inactive for aeons, now lie scattered across starter systems. Players can repair, reenergize, and reactivate these gates, unlocking access to new star systems. New Feral enemies and updated drone behaviors expand PvE combat. Ferals now compete for resources, defend key areas, and respond more dynamically to player actions, creating more reactive and unpredictable encounters. Leeches attach themselves to ships and begin extracting resources directly from their targets. Once filled, they disengage and retreat to hidden locations where they transform into chrysalises, processing harvested materials before emerging as Wreck Stalkers, lethal mini-bosses players can confront at their own risk.

EVE Vanguard To Hold Alpha Playtest: Operation Avalon

Running July 7–20, 2026 via Steam and the EVE Launcher, Operation Avalon showcases a new foundation for EVE Vanguard, with rebuilt combat, expanded enemies, new weapons, and a deeper risk-and-extraction loop. EVE Vanguard is set on the merciless planets of New Eden. Players deploy from space as technologically immortal Warclones – whose consciousnesses are stored within neural implants and transferred between expendable bodies – onto hostile surfaces to raid crash sites, assault enemy structures, and secure advanced technology before extraction.

Between deployments, Warclones return to the Warbarge, a mobile command space where they craft and procure equipment before preparing their loadout for the next incursion. Weapons are modular and can be reconfigured with multiple fire modes and damage types via chipsets, allowing players to constantly adapt and evolve their tactics.

With intense PvPvE combat, each run places players into direct competition with escalating planetary defenses and rival Warclones, pushing them to emerge upgraded, improved, and ready to fight again. Roaming drones guard sites containing crucial resources, while higher-value rewards must be hacked into or forced open under pressure.

Every action carries risk: pushing deeper into sites or remaining active for too long draws a response. Alarms escalate, and hostile reinforcements are deployed to secure the area, tightening control. The longer players remain, the more forceful and coordinated that response becomes, culminating in chaingun-armed Oppressors descending from the sky to eliminate any living threat that remains.

EVE Online Announces Cradle of War Expansion

Launching June 9, 2026, the expansion introduces military campaigns, a new system that structures large-scale empire conflict across New Eden, a new non-PvP starter system where rookie capsuleers can train alongside others to prepare to make their mark on the universe, and eight new spaceships, including Navy Destroyers and command carriers, expanding options across all four Empires. Set against escalating empire conflict following instability in high-security space, Cradle of War marks the opening chapter of the Theatres of War saga – a three-expansion arc focused on evolving player-driven warfare at scale.

Military campaigns introduce structured objectives and progression to empire conflict, connecting player activity into coordinated conflicts across multiple locations. Combat pilots, industrialists, haulers, explorers, and coordinators will all be able to contribute to the war effort. To support this, eight new ships expand options from early frontline combat to endgame fleet coordination. New Navy Destroyers are built for factional warfare: fast to skill into and effective in coordinated fleets. New Tech II carriers introduce advanced support roles, amplifying allied effectiveness through command bursts, support fighters, and battlefield control.

Titles and Achievements introduce a new layer of progression tied to player identity. Achievements track activity across the full breadth of New Eden, providing direction for new players while recognizing long-term accomplishment. Completing Achievements unlocks Titles that visibly define a player's reputation, while Campaign goals also reward Titles that help mark a player's role in New Eden's evolving conflicts. These Titles appear across interactions, from chat to contracts, showing experience, focus, and playstyle at a glance, as players build their identity and legacy over time.

Cradle of War also introduces a new non-PvP starter space designed to give rookie capsuleers a stronger path into New Eden. Built around focused training, gradual complexity, and a community of fellow new pilots, the starter system gives players room to earn their stripes before venturing into the wider security regions of space. From day one, rookies begin learning how to make an impact across New Eden, preparing them for military campaigns, fleet operations, and the larger conflicts that define EVE Online.

New Epic Arc missions are also available: playable, hyper-real simulations of defining battles from New Eden's past. Across four pivotal moments, one for each Empire, rookie capsuleers step into history to understand each faction's identity, enemies, and ideals, from the Caldari Prime Breakout and Battle of Pator to the Liberation of Intaki. At Golgothan Fields, many players will fight alongside a capital ship for the first time, experiencing a story even long-time capsuleers may have heard of but never lived.

Military Campaigns: Structured, multi-location conflict systems with defined objectives and progression. Players contribute across fleets, logistics, and territorial control, with permanent outcomes driven by participation at scale.

Structured, multi-location conflict systems with defined objectives and progression. Players contribute across fleets, logistics, and territorial control, with permanent outcomes driven by participation at scale. New Ships: Eight new ships expand battlefield options, including four new Tech II Command Carriers that anchor fleet operations, providing unmatched boosts and utility while influencing the outcome of critical battles.

Eight new ships expand battlefield options, including four new Tech II Command Carriers that anchor fleet operations, providing unmatched boosts and utility while influencing the outcome of critical battles. New Starter System: A new non-PvP starter region where rookie capsuleers can learn the ropes, train alongside other new pilots, and begin making an impact on New Eden from day one before venturing into the wider security regions of space.

A new non-PvP starter region where rookie capsuleers can learn the ropes, train alongside other new pilots, and begin making an impact on New Eden from day one before venturing into the wider security regions of space. New Epic Arc Missions: Play defining battles from New Eden's past. Rookie capsuleers step into four pivotal moments, one for each Empire, to understand what each faction stands for, who they fight for, and where their own allegiance may lie.

Play defining battles from New Eden's past. Rookie capsuleers step into four pivotal moments, one for each Empire, to understand what each faction stands for, who they fight for, and where their own allegiance may lie. Campaign Progression: Campaigns advance through player-driven activity across multiple fronts, with objectives completed through coordinated action and sustained presence in contested space.

Campaigns advance through player-driven activity across multiple fronts, with objectives completed through coordinated action and sustained presence in contested space. Titles and Achievements: A new system that tracks player activity across New Eden, unlocking Titles that represent reputation, playstyle, and accomplishment. Titles are visible across interactions, allowing players to showcase their identity and progression.

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