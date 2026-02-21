Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: comicspro, Josh Hayes

ComicsPRO: Boom Studios To Make All Of Their Comic Books Returnable

Boom Studios to make all of their comic books returnable for comic book stores, announced by Josh Hayes at ComicsPRO 2026

Article Summary Boom Studios announces all standard comic covers will be returnable for comic book shops in 2026.

Retailers can now take more risks on new Boom Studios titles with reduced financial risk.

Thank you variants are returning, starting with Something Is Killing The Children #46.

Boom Studios increases direct-to-consumer marketing spend to drive more in-store sales.

At last year's ComicsPRO in Glendale, California, the familiar face of Boom Studios' Josh Hayes, Boom's Vice President of Sales and formerly of Diamond couldn't make it to the show. So new face, Boom Studios Publisher Michael Kelly dressed up as him instead.

This year, there was no way that Josh Hayes was going to let that happen as he joined Bryce Carlson on stage for their "Comics Are For You" promotion and, alongside plenty of new projects and plans, a number of them in the new Boom Studios May 2026 solicits and solicitations, he made some big changes for Boom Studios and comic book stores going forward.

"We're gonna bring back thank you variants, those are one per store. We're going to start that with Something Is Killing The Children #46 (below). The second thing we're gonna do. We're actually going to spend more money this year on direct-to-consumer marketing to help customers in your store buy our books than we spent the last two years combined. And one more thing that we're going do is… You guys know we've had a really aggressive program? We're actually gonna make it bigger. We're going to do [returnability on] every single Cover A on every single book we publish. Every single issue of that book. So you can take a chance on any of our books, and we've got your back on all of them. But we don't want to publish something we don't believe in. We need to have your back."

So, yes, Boom Studios is making the standard cover for every single comic book returnable. If it doesn't sell, comic book stores can send them back for a refund. Which might encourage comic book stores to make less conservative ordering decisions, if they know they won't be stuck with comics that don't land as well as people think they might. And even ordering issue 2 like they ordered issue 1, knowing that they won't be on the hook for any drop off. It's a courageous and potentially costly decision on Boom Studios' part, the question is, how will this affect sales? You can follow along with many more announcements with this ComicsPRO handy tag right now

