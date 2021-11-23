Executive Vice President Josh Hayes Quits Diamond Book Distributors

Diamond Comic Distributors announced that Josh Hayes has stepped away from his role at Diamond Books. His last day at the distributor will be on the 3rd of December.

A University of Michigan graduate in business, computers, and literature, Josh Hayes spend four months at Borders as a Senior Planner/Analyst and then Buyer. He was headhunted to become a National Sales Manager at Diamond Book Distributors in 2002 for four years. He rejoined Diamond as Director of Sales & Marketing in 2009 for another four years. Then in 2017, he returned again, as Director Of Ecommerce Business Development for almost three years and then Executive Vice President of Diamond Book Distributors for over four years. But now he is stepping away again. Is there any chance it will only be for a few years before he returns again?

On his LinkedIn, Josh Hayes states that his most recent Executive Vice President role involved;

• Spearhead day-to-day operations for division with 10+ employees that generates $75+ million in worldwide annual sales.

• Direct staff building, budgeting, contract negotiations, and client management.

• Cultivate strong client relations and focus on education in the evolving marketplaces around the world.

• Play instrumental role in a renewed drive towards international client growth, including developing and implementing new distribution channels in the emerging and growing marketplaces of Western Asia and Oceania.

• Secured establishment of several new distribution relationships for both domestic and international-only clients greatly increasing volume and title count in the high value Comics and Manga category.

• Delivered several annual reports enabling clients to gain insights into overall marketplace which informed fine-tuning of plans to maximize marketing messages and benefit sales.

• Embedded a "client focused" culture built on better data flow, communication opportunities and logistical strength; minimized disruptions in the flow of new products into the marketplace as well as identified areas of improvement for both the clients, the customers, and the sales team.

• Leverage various customer data streams as well as internal metrics to identify sales weaknesses and strengths; implemented a quantitative sales approach to target and enhance retailer performance as part focus on growth opportunities.

• Mobilize and develop a diverse and talented team of 10+ direct reports, with the majority working remotely as well as overseas.

And now… something new?