Boom Studios Announce New Hires And Promotions After Two Leave For DC

Boom Studios has announced a number of new hires and promotions within the comic book publisher. Josh Hayes has joined as Boom's Vice President of Sales after more than 15 years at Diamond Comic Distributors, during which he led the Diamond Book Distributors business segment, managing sales to book market and specialty customers around the world. He previously led Diamond Book Distributors' ecommerce business development operation, launching strategies for managing relationships with Amazon and online retailers including Target, Walmart, and Costco. This follows former Director of Sales Spencer Simpson leaving to become Director Of Sales at DC Comics.

Stephanie Lazarski has joined as Director of Operations. A graduate from Cornell University's Operations Research and Industrial Engineering program, for the last 13 years Lazarski has worked operations and logistics management experience at the global apparel retailer H&M. This follows Kate Henning, Boom's previous Director – Sales moving to DC Comics.

And Eric Harburn has been promoted from Senior Editor to Executive Editor. Harburn joined Boom in 2010 as an Assistant Editor, and during his tenure has been a key player in the development and launch of numerous bestselling and Eisner Award-nominated original series, including Something is Killing the Children and its spinoff House of Slaughter, BRZRKR, We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Coda, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, and more. There is no mention of how this might affect Sierra Hahn, Boom Studios' Executive Editor since 2018, formerly of DC and Dark Horse.

"Boom Studios is thrilled to have Josh and Stephanie join our leadership team, bringing their years of expert knowledge and diverse industry experience to the company at a time of unprecedented growth," said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, Boom Studios. "After the record-breaking successes of this past year, Boom Studios is ready to reach even greater heights in 2022 with the momentum of tentpole hits and an incredible slate of exciting new projects on the horizon, supported by the phenomenal teams that Josh and Stephanie will be leading." While Rich Johnston of Bleeding Cool said "I have to rewrite the Power List all over again…"