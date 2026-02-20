Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged:

Boom Studios May 2026 Full Solicits – Fall of the House of Slaughter

Article Summary Fall of the House of Slaughter launches, shaking up James Tynion IV's acclaimed Slaughterverse in May 2026.

Brzrkr: Light Draws Breath oversized one-shot explores B.’s Bronze Age rebirth, with Keanu Reeves and China Miéville.

R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla debut The Life and Death of Lucas Dreamwalker, a noir horror dream saga.

New volumes and anthologies expand Power Rangers, Dune, Alice Forever After, and horror titles from Boom Studios.

As I post this, Bryce Carlson of Boom Studios is about to follow Frank Miller and Klaus Janson at ComicsPRO an dis missing his 16th wedding anniversary to be there…

..and will likely mention some items in Boom Studios' May 2026 solicits and solicitations across the Slaughterverse, Brzrkr-verse, and more, kicking off the month with limited series Fall of the House of Slaughter #1, where James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera team with writer Tate Brombal and artist Adriano Turturici. Also launching is Brzrkr: Light Draws Breath #1, an oversized one-shot from Keanu Reeves, Season Butler, China Miéville, and Alessio Avallone that resurrects B. in the Bronze Age through rogue scientists siphoning his protoplasm, birthing a new entity forced to learn its powers, humanity, and how to fight those who would control it. And The Life and Death of Lucas Dreamwalker #1 by R.L. Stine and Francesco Francavilla collects a pulpy, noir somnambulist horror saga of repeated dream deaths…

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1

NEW LIMITED SERIES

$4.99 • 32 Pages • MAY 6 ON SALE

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Tate Brombal

Illustrated by Adriano Turtulici

The Summer of Slaughter takes a turn into house turmoil with this all-new chapter from the award-winning Slaughterverse!

As the House of Slaughter's ailing Old Dragon enters his final days, Cecilia Slaughter and the other Heads gather to determine his successor.

Deadly ambitions begin to take shape as the House and the Order prepare for a new legacy to begin—and the conflict will no doubt be lethal in this all-new miniseries set in the world of Something is Killing the Children!

Can the House of Slaughter survive a new Dragon coming into power?

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER BOOK TWO DELUXE EDITION

HARDCOVER & SLIPCASED EDITION

$49.99 HC • $69.99 Slipcased • 400 Pages • JULY 21 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

The secrets of the Order deepen in the newest deluxe edition from the Slaughterverse!

Return to the twisted halls of the House of Slaughter with this vibrant compilation of three complete arcs from the bestselling horror comic book anthology.

Dive deeper into the secret history of the Order of St. George! Follow Edwin, a Scarlet Mask scribe pulled into a deadly field mission; Bait, a mute White Mask operative navigating cruelty and monsters in a group home; and Nolan, a reclusive Azure Mask uncovering a conspiracy that could tear the House apart.

Featuring stories from acclaimed writers James Tynion IV (The Nice House on the Lake) and Sam Johns (Punchline), and art by illustrators Werther Dell'Edera (Something Is Killing the Children), and Letizia Cadonici (The Neighbors), this deluxe tome is essential for horror fans and collectors alike.

Collects House of Slaughter #6–10, #16–20, and #26–30.

Created by James Tynion IV & Werther Dell'Edera

Written by Sam Johns

Illustrated by Letizia Cadonici

Cover by Werther Dell'Edera

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #47

$4.99 • 32 Pages • MAY 13 ON SALE

Written by James Tynion IV

Illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera

The events of Valmont Mountain Lodge change Cecilia and Jessica Slaughter's lives forevermore!

In our newest entry to the Slaughterverse, the monster's been slain, and Adda, Jessica, and Cecilia Slaughter must now deal with the fallout.

Jessica intends to do everything in her power to protect the little girl who just lost her family. But will Cecilia share her views once she takes matters into her own hands?

A life hangs in the balance–will the darkest side of the Order of St. George swallow it whole?

BRZRKR: LIGHT DRAWS BREATH #1

$9.99 • 56 Pages • MAY 27 ON SALE

Created by Keanu Reeves

Written by Season Butler & China Miéville

Illustrated by Alessio Avallone

The latest and greatest from Keanu Reeves's BRZRKR universe is now here!

It's the Bronze Age and B. is dead. Again. Not for long, of course. But two rogue scientists have siphoned off a tiny portion of his protoplasm before he can fully reconfigure, and something else has been born anew…

Something that must learn what it is, what its powers are, how to be in the world—and how to fight those who would try to control it.

Drawing on real historical figures and events, and the secret histories of alchemy, award-winning writer Season Butler, NYT-bestselling author China Miéville, and seasoned artist Alessio Avallone craft a story that's at once grim and funny, poignant and touching, about what it is to be human in this all-new, oversized one-shot.

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF LUCAS DREAMWALKER #1

$5.99 • 40 Pages • MAY 27 ON SALE

Written by R.L. Stine

Illustrated by Francesco Francavilla

Journey with the Dreamwalker through new realms of terror!

How many times can you be killed in a dream before you die?

Legendary horror author R.L. Stine and award-winning artist Francesco Francavilla explore that very question as the mystery of Lucas's third death is foretold in this pulpy, noir, somnambulist adventure!

Originally published in the hit horror anthology series Hello Darkness, this dreamy oversized issue collects Parts 1–3 of the nightmarish saga into one thrilling read!

NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH #2

$4.99 • 32 Pages • MAY 20 ON SALE

Written by Sarah Gailey

Illustrated by Haining

Val and Bianca split up to investigate their separate communities!

HOA meets grassroots organizing as Val and Bianca work together to figure out who might have shot their friend.

Bianca doesn't think anyone in her community could be responsible. However, an interaction with the police goes differently than she's used to…

Meanwhile, Val discovers someone who might know more than she's revealed—after living on the opposite side of the hill for years, what does Jill's daughter know that these women don't?



THE CENTER HOLDS #3

$4.99 • 32 Pages • MAY 5 ON SALE

Written by Larry Hama

Illustrated by M.D. "Doc" Bright

The Superheroes' Union headquarters is under siege, and our heroes must do all they can to defeat the unstoppable Choler and his henchmen!

The legendary Black Wraith returns to the line of duty, just as Tek-Slammer, a new superhero, makes their debut.

Then, Little Emiko, Nekkotron's child pilot, bravely faces off against Choler's newfound strength in a no-holds showdown!

Now that we're barreling toward the final chapter of The Center Holds, what can the Union do to survive in the end?



VR TROOPERS/POWER RANGERS FLIPBOOK FACSIMILE EDITION

SOFTCOVER

$19.99 • 144 Pages • JULY 14 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

Two fan-favorite '90s franchises return in one collectible flipbook-style graphic novel!

Relive two iconic storylines with five vintage-styled adventures starring heroes from both sides of the Morphin Grid.

Featuring restored classics reprinted in a single collection for the first time ever, this series celebrates the legacy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and VR Troopers by offering nostalgic action and classic superhero thrills in one dynamic collection.

This is a must-have for longtime fans and newcomers eager to dive further into the lore of two legendary teams of heroes!

Written by Fabian Nicieza, Frank Lovece, Frank Strom

Illustrated by Tod Smith, John Ross, Jake Jacobsen, Steve Ditko, Newbaum Turk, Bart Schmidt

Cover by John Ross & Jimmy Palmiotti

POWER RANGERS PRIME VOL. 4

SOFTCOVER

$18.99 • 112 Pages • JULY 21 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

The Rangers are scattered in different directions—can they come together to defeat a threat closer to them than anyone believes?

With the Prime Rangers facing their own demons and a new threat looming on the horizon, they must put aside their differences to unite and fulfill their destinies.

Acclaimed writer Melissa Flores (Radiant Pink, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) and artist Federico Sorressa deliver the next morphinominal chapter in their bold reimagining of the beloved Power Rangers mythos.

Collects Power Rangers Prime #13–16.

Written by Melissa Flores

Illustrated by Federico Sorressa

Cover by Andrew Lee Griffith

HELLO DARKNESS #21

$5.99 • 48 Pages • MAY 13 ON SALE

Written by Duane Swierczynski, Robert Hack, Ed Brisson

Illustrated by Ryan Carr, Robert Hack, Damian Couceiro

Hello Darkness plummets into the blackest depths of the human heart in this special mystery/thriller-themed anthology issue!

In "Leading the Witness" by Ed Brisson and Damian Couceiro, a chance encounter with a stranger sends an innocent man down a never-ending spiral of self-fulling murder.

And in "A Chase of Chianti, Heavily Discounted," New York Times–bestselling crime writer Duane Swierczynski and George Romero Foundation's artist-in-residence Ryan Carr get gruesome when a tough-as-nails mobster's affair with his boss's wife winds him up in a spot even his legendary pain threshold won't withstand.

All this and more for a bountiful bouquet of blood and bullets from BOOM!'s smash-hit horror series.



HELLO DARKNESS VOL. 5

SOFTCOVER

$19.99 • 176 Pages • JULY 14 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

It's time to feed your fears.

Prepare for a full spread of all-new horrors from the darkest hearts in comics!

In the fifth volume of the acclaimed horror anthology Hello Darkness, an unspeakable hunger awakens in "The Pothole" by Tyler Crook, while Zack Kaplan and Dennis Menheere explore a crime that memory itself refuses to bury in "Recollect." Horror takes the field as Sam Humphries and Eleonora Carlini unleash the demonic baseball epic "Cassie," while reality fractures in Rocky OBK's haunting, liminal tale "Sauna 24."

With stories to satisfy even the most nightmarish of appetites by today's top creators, including Dennis Menheere, Tate Brombal, Piotr Kowalski, Jorge Corona, Lauren Knight, and more.

Collects Hello Darkness #17-20.

Written by R.L. Stine, Tate Brombal, Tyler Crook, Robert Hack, Rocky OBK, Zack Kaplan, Joe Pruett, Chris Roberson, Jeffrey Brown, Paulina Ganucheau, Lauren Knight, Jorge Corona, Fell Hound, Tini Howard, Torunn Grønbekk, Sam Humphries

Illustrated by Piotr Kowalski, Tyler Crook, Robert Hack, Rocky OBK, Dennis Menheere, Stevan Subic, Shane Oakley, Jeffrey Brown, Paulina Ganucheau, Lauren Knight, Jorge Corona, Fell Hound, Chloe Brailsford, Isaac Goodhart, Eleonora Carlini

Cover by Paolo Rivera

ALICE FOREVER AFTER #4

$4.99 • 32 Pages • MAY 13 ON SALE

Written by Dan Panosian

Illustrated by Giorgio Spalletta, Dan Panosian

Pressure mounts on all sides as Alice heads back through the looking glass!

Alice's grip on reality is slipping, and Wonderland knows it.

Paraded as a prize by the Caterpillar and claimed as a triumph by the Cheshire Cat, she's caught between a fantasy desperate to keep her and a home she can no longer steady herself inside. As Alice's waking life frays, her daughter Evelyn's worried, her secrets pressurized, her manuscript mysteriously missing; the world around her tightens its hold.

Meanwhile, those who once pulled strings from the shadows finally step into the light, demanding what they believe is theirs.

With Wonderland cracking and her family unraveling, Alice must face the possibility that losing herself may no longer be a metaphor…but a fate closing in.

With Evelyn complaining about her mother's odd behavior to Edith and Earl, what will happen when the Twins come to collect Alice's memoirs?



MARIAN HERETIC VOL. 1

SOFTCOVER

$17.99 • 128 Pages • JULY 28 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

A bold new vision of religious horror and rebellion!

Sister Marian is many things: a Mother Superior, a witch hunter, and a devout follower of a Goddess the Holy Father Church refuses to acknowledge.

When the Church declares her order heretical, Marian agrees to serve as its personal enforcer—delivering nightly judgment across the city of Vespers in exchange for her Sisters' survival.

But with every soul she condemns, Marian feels her own slipping further into darkness. Can she ultimately protect the faith that guides her even as the Church weaponizes her to destroy it?

From writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Excalibur, Assassinistas) and artist Joe Jaro (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) comes a bold new take on nunsploitation where theology meets heavy metal.

Collects Marian Heretic #1-5.

Written by Tini Howard

Illustrated by Joe Jaro

Cover by Joe Jaro

BE NOT AFRAID

SOFTCOVER

$19.99 • 160 Pages • JULY 7 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

What if your greatest blessing became a curse you couldn't escape?

From acclaimed horror writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and artist Lisandro Estherren comes a Southern Gothic descent into religious dread, generational shame, and cosmic terror.

Cora Reims once embraced a vision of pure light—an angelic messenger who left behind a terrible miracle: her son, Jordy. Despite his angelic countenance, it soon becomes apparent that Jordy is a plague upon the Earth, spreading death and cruelty wherever he goes.

After years of torment and generational shame for her transgression, Cora receives a divine revelation on the eve of Jordy's eighteenth birthday: God has finally heard her pleas and Heaven demands the destruction of her devastatingly powerful child.

As plagues descend on the town of Enoch and the townspeople's faith fractures under fear, Cora must now confront her past, her purpose, and the divine horror she once mistook for grace with the guidance of a mysterious, new stranger.

Collects Be Not Afraid #1–6.

Written by Jude Ellison S. Doyle

Illustrated by Lisandro Estherren

Cover by Lisandro Estherren

DUNE: EDGE OF A CRYSKNIFE

SOFTCOVER

$24.99 • 112 Pages • JULY 14 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

The secrets of the desert run deep in this pivotal collection from the expanded Dune universe!

Dive into two thrilling standalone stories exploring the myth and legacy of Shadout Mapes and her son, Samos!

From covert sabotage of the Harkonnen's spice operation to a daring Fremen-led assault, this thrilling saga spans generations of rebellion fueled by honor, vengeance, and the fury of Shai-Hulud itself.

Award-winning authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson are joined by returning series artists Simone Ragazzoni (Dune: House Harkonnen), Andrea Scalmazzi and Frank D. Mazzoli (Dune: House Corrino) to bring another corner of the Dune universe to life in this essential hardcover.

Collects Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Hiding Among Harkonnens #1 and Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud #1.

Written by Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson

Illustrated by Simone Ragazzoni, Andrea Scalmazzi, Frank D. Mazzoli

Cover by Raymond Swanland

GARFIELD BOOK ONE

SOFTCOVER

$14.99 • 304 Pages • JULY 7 ON SALE

ADVANCED SOLICIT JULY 2026

Craving some laughs and lasagna with a dash of orange cattitude?

Join Garfield in the first of four graphic novels featuring his comic book exploits with Jon, Odie, and the rest of the gang! In this delicious collection, a top-tier list of creators brings you a series of hilarious exploits, cat-filled capers, and plenty of sass signature to the one and only orange feline.

Writers Mark Evanier (The Garfield Show) and Scott Nickel, artists Gary Barker, Dan Davis, Mike DeCarlo, Andy Hirsch, Mark & Stephanie Heike, David DeGrand, and Fred Hemback bring creator Jim Davis's iconic character back for fun adventures sure to delight new and old fans alike!

Collects Garfield #1-12.

Created by Jim Davis

Written by Mark Evanier, Scott Nickel

Illustrated by Gary Barker, Dan Davis, Mike DeCarlo, Andy Hirsch, Mark Heike, Stephanie Heike, David DeGrand, Fred Hembeck

