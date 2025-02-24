Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: comicspro, Ghost Machine

ComicsPRO: Sisterhood From Ghost Machine As Leila Leiz Goes Exclusive

ComicsPRO: Sisterhood from Hyde Street, Ghost Machine and Image Comics as Leila Leiz goes exclusive as an artist

Over the weekend at ComicsPRO, Ghost Machine announced a new title, Sisterhood, featuring the character Sister Hood. She will appear in Hyde Street #5 in April and then spin off her own comic book, Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story. The year-old creator-owned Image imprint made the announcement at ComicsPro along with news that Sisterhood co-creator Leila Leiz has joined the company as an exclusive artist.

Sisterhood: A Hyde Street Story by Ghost Machine writer Maytal Zchut and artist Leila Leiz and launches in July. The duo, who collaborated on It Happened On Hyde Street: Devour, explore co-dependence and revenge in a tale revolving around two life-long friends whose relationship radically changes when one accidentally drowns during a sorority hazing incident. But on Hyde Street, death takes on a terrifying new meaning. And with the new book, Leiz also signed an exclusive agreement with Ghost Machine as a full-time artist.

"Maytal and I had so much fun working together on Devour that we knew we wanted to tell another story together," said Leiz. "When Maytal pitched me the story for Sisterhood, I immediately said yes. And when Ghost Machine offered me a chance to work with them on an exclusive basis, it was another easy answer for me."

Ghost Machine's groundbreaking creator collective was launched at New York Comic Con in October 2023 and features a global best-of-class lineup of artists and writers whose award-winning and iconic works include a who's who of comic book legends such as Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Aquaman, Stargirl, JSA, The Flash, The Ultimates, Black Lightning, Green Arrow and countless more: Brad Anderson, Jason Fabok, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Rob Leigh, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Brad Meltzer, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, and Maytal Zchut. In an industry first, all of Ghost Machine's creators jointly own and run the company, sharing in all of Ghost Machine's publishing, media, merchandising and licensing.

