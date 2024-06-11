Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ben Potter, Comicstorian, rip

Comicstorian Ben Potter, Comics YouTuber And Writer, Dies Aged 40

Ben Potter of the popular and influential Comicstorian YouTube channel died three days ago, in an accident, at the age of 40.

Ben Potter of the popular and influential Comicstorian YouTube channel studying the form and publication of comic books, died three days ago, in an accident, at the age of 40. His last video was posted on the same day to his audience of love three million subscribers. Recently he had begun writing comics, with his work appearing in Bloodshot #12 from Valiant in 2021. He also made it into the Bleeding Cool Power List a couple of times.

Yesterday, his wife Nathalie Potter posted to his social media saying, "Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it. He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else's. Right now my priority is preserving everything he's built and I don't have any plans beyond that. His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now."

Tributes and messages of loss came from across the internet.

Scott Snyder: Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny's love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family. Tom King: Heartbreaking. A true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics—and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything. Tom Taylor: Much love and my deepest condolences to the family and friends of @Comicstorian

. Benny was such a positive force for comics. A passionate ambassador who brought so many new fans to the greatest storytelling medium on the planet. He will be missed. Hassan Khadair: There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever Dinesh Shamdasani: The worst news. Loved Benny so much Dan T Producer:2 days ago I lost my best friend @comicstorian. He was one of the best people I knew. Always generous and kind. He always saw the best in me and wanted to see me succeed as well as everyone in his life. I'm gonna miss him so much. Rest in Peace Benny, Krakakoom Robert Venditti:When my oldest was in 6th grade, the school asked me to speak to their writing classes. Afterward, a group of kids came up to me all excited because they'd watched Benny cover my books on Comicstorian. His love of comics was infectious. Rest in peace, Benny. Adam Lawson:My heart is broken. What an incredible legend. So sad. Funko: We are so sorry for your loss Jimmy Palmiotti: Heartbreaking. So sorry for your loss. Susan Eisenberg:Nathalie, I am so sorry for your loss. Your husband was adored by so many, & he will be so missed. O'Shea Jackson Jr: I am still taking my break from Twitter for personal reasons. But with the news I just got I have to come back say something. Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I'm heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan. Prayers to his loved ones. Long live Ben Potter. Yall be good. Hold your loved ones tight. I'll see yall soon I hope. Gregg Katzman:Benny brought much-needed joy and escapism to so many people. He'll be truly missed. You have my deepest condolences, Nathalie. Cheryl Lynn Eaton:My deepest condolences. He was a tremendous and joyful light in the comics community and will be missed. James Harvey: I am so, so sorry for your loss.

Bleeding Cool shares our feelings of tragic loss and condolence at this time.

