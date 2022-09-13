Compare How Mark Buckingham Completely Redrew Miracleman Silver Age

Well, I confess I was not expecting that. Mark Buckingham isn't just continuing the Miracleman: The Silver Age story, now being reprinted and republished by Marvel Comics, The Silver Age and through into The Dark Age. He is completely redrawing it from the original Neil Gaiman script from thirty years ago. And because this is Bleeding Cool, we are going to compare and contrast the preview images just released, with that of thirty years ago. Because Mark Buckingham is not the artist he once was, his work has changed, working with Chris Bachalo, working on Fables and so much more. And so we start with the first page of the new preview.

Far more delicate and epic than in the original, with a change of perspective, in Heaven as it is on Earth.

While the play-acting fight scene across the city by its Miracle children as a DPS with shattered panels.

Rather than the heavier, more leaden, less kinetically panelled version.

Young Miracleman's waking shows the moment to moment more, across a double-page spread.

The original is more traditionally laid out, with just a small break for memories.

And Young Miracleman meeting Mirackleman again, gives us a better contrast between the two, if losing some of the godlihood of the original panels.

But it would also be fair to say that Mark has come a long way…

MIRACLEMAN SILVER AGE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220747

(W) Neil Gaiman (A/CA) Mark Buckingham

Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham's unfinished storyline "The Silver Age" begins! Young Miracleman – the lost member of the Miracleman Family – is back! His last memories were of a 1963 world of joy and innocence. Now, he's been thrust into the 21st century, where his best friends have become gods and monsters. Remastered with stunning new artwork by Mark Buckingham! Including material originally presented in MIRACLEMAN (1985) #23, plus bonus content.

MatureIn Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $4.99