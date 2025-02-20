Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, Solomon Kane

Conan & Solomon Kane May 2025 Solicits From Titan Comics & Heroic

The Robert E Howard Conan and Solomon Kane May 2025 solicits and solicitations from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures

Article Summary Dive into new Conan & Solomon Kane comics by Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures for May 2025!

Conan the Barbarian #21 kicks off a thrilling story arc as Conan faces the Great Serpent!

Solomon Kane returns in a quest across Europe for the legendary Serpent Ring of Set!

Discover the vast Conan lore with Twisting Loyalties and King Conan Omnibus Vol. 3!

Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures have dropped their May 2025 solicits and solicitations for Conan and Solomon Kane, their Robert E Howard titles, ahead of ComicsPRO, and the full solicits are dropping tomorrow.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #21

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Fernando Dagnino

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On sale: May 14, 2025

NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! WINNER OF 'BEST NEW COMIC SERIES' – TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS!

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN (MAR250265)

COVER B: MARIA WOLF (MAR250266)

COVER C: BRANDON KENNY (MAR250267)

COVER D: MINDY LEE (MAR250268)

COVER E: GONZO (MAR250269)

COVER F: FOIL DAN PANOSIAN ($13.99) (MAR250270)

SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING #3

(W/A): Patch Zircher

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On sale: May 21, 2025

SOLOMON KANE IS BACK! The 'Sword of Vengeance' slashes into his own new series, SOLOMON KANE: THE SERPENT RING! Kane battles from the Barbary Coast; across Southern Europe, to the canals of Venice, as a band of rogues forms around him in their quest for the fabled Serpent Ring of Set! It's the much-anticipated return of Solomon Kane from Patrick Zircher (Superman, Iron Man, Savage Avengers, Moon Knight)!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY (MAR250278)

COVER B: NICK MARINKOVICH (MAR250279)

COVER C: PATRICK ZIRCHER (MAR250280)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL. 5 TWISTING LOYALTIES

(W): Jim Zub

(A): Danica Brine & Doug Braithwaite

FC, 112pp, $17.99, On sale: July 2, 2025

WINNER OF 'BEST WRITER' TRIPWIRE 2024 AWARDS!

Conan the Cimmerian and Bêlit, Pirate Queen of the Black Coast, are in their prime, enjoying a life of decadence and debauchery, but a flagrant flash of wealth brings unwelcome attention from thieves with a taste for danger and agents from Stygia on a dark mission for their serpent god!

Collects – Conan the Barbarian #17-20

COVER (REGULAR): ROBERTO DE LA TORRE (MAR250271)

COVER (DIRECT MARKET): DEAN KOTZ (MAR250272)

KING CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 3

(W) Don Kraar, Christopher J. Priest (aka Jim Owsley)

(A) John Buscema, Mike Docherty, Geoff Isherwood, Tony DeZuniga, Judith Hunt and Mike Manley

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 896pp, $150, On Sale September 3, 2025

This mammoth volume includes one of the more rarely collected stories from the conclusion of John Buscema's first long tenure on the Conan line of books as presented here and in the Conan of the Isles graphic novel. The rest of this collection includes the remaining run of issues of Conan the King as penned by Don Kraar and then Jim Owsley (aka Christopher Priest) with notable artistic runs by Mike Docherty and Geoff Isherwood.

Collecting: Conan the King (1984) #36-55 and Conan of the Isles graphic novel (1988) Marvel Graphic Novel #42

COVER (REGULAR): MIKE MANLEY & JUDITH HUNT (MAR250276)

COVER (DIRECT MARKET): MIKE DOCHERTY (MAR250277)

