Conan The Barbarian #1 Cover Reveals From Titan & Heroic Signatures

Co-publishers and publishing partnership Titan and Heroic Signatures are launching their new officially licensed Conan The Barbarian comic book in July, by Jim Zub, Roberto De La Torre and José Villarrubia. Before solicits go live, they are putting a bunch of Conan #1 covers around the internet and Bleeding Cool have a couple – as well as Forbidden Planet links as to where to buy them.

So that's Conan The Barbarian #1 cover F by E.M. Gist

And that's Conan The Barbarian #1 cover I, Foil Conan Movie Novel Replica available as a virgin cover, without logos, or text of any kind

CONAN THE BARBARIAN ISSUE 1

Author(s): JIM ZUB

Artist(s): ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

Publishers: Heroic Signatures / Titan Comics

32pp, $3.99, On sale: July 26, 2023 ROBERT E. HOWARD'S LEGENDARY CONAN IS BACK IN A NEW TALE OF BRAVERY AND HEROISM! CONAN THE BARBARIAN FCBD EDITION LEADS INTO THE DEBUT ISSUE! Years after the battle of Venarium, a weary CONAN returns to his homeland to seek rest and solitude. However, a mysterious scout rides in to warn the Cimmerians of an imminent threat on the march from the Pictish wilderness. Will CONAN and his new ally be able to hold off this new horde of invaders?

And here are more covers from Dan Panosian, Roberto De La Torre, Mike Mignola, Artgerm, Patch Zircher doing a retro Conan cover, and also a Hyborian map.

Bleeding Cool got the scoop that Conan The Barbarian was leaving Marvel Comics when we were at Lake Comic Comic Art Festival last year. At the time, we were being told that the licence holder, Heroic Signature wanted to publish the books themselves. But they got into bed with Titan Comics, the British publisher owned by Nick and Vivian Landau, who also own Forbidden Planet.

The agreement will see Titan publish comics and graphic novels, but also the content previously created and published by Marvel Comics and Dark Horse. Titan states they will publish a new ongoing Conan the Barbarian title as an ongoing series set to launch in May 2023 for the tenth anniversary of Titan Comics' tenth anniversary. They also promise comic book series based on Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and Kull the Conqueror.

This also follows Titan Books' deal to publish new Conan novels, beginning with Conan: Blood of the Serpent out in October, followed by Conan the Barbarian: The Official Story of the Film, for November. Intriguingly, Titan is a British publisher, where much of the Conan work would be in the public domain. But that's not the case if they wanted to sell to certain other countries, such as the USA.

"We have been working with Titan for a year on the prose side and established a good foundation for expanding our business together," said Heroic Signatures president Fredrik Malmberg. "When it became clear that Heroic Signatures would publish our own comics, it was natural to partner with a team that we have known for decades. Their expertise in publishing is stellar, and we couldn't be more excited to launch a barbarian horde of titles like Conan, Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes, and many more together."