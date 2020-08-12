Could This Be How Amazing Spider-Man and Venom Cross Over? (Spoilers)

Venom #27 and Amazing Spider-Man #46 are both published today. Spoilers for both but this could get interesting. Venom sees Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock stranded on a parallel Earth, chased by Virus (whoever he is) and finding a world that is rather Venomous.

That has its own symbiote hive, rather than the one surrounding Knull.

That is populated not by people with symbiotes but with individuals who are fully made of symbiote codex like Dylan Brock and so who don't need a symbiote and host. And as Virus is captured by one of the creatures seen in Eddie Brocks' Venom #25 vision…

We get a reprise for what is meant to have been Steve Ditko's vision for the identity of The Green Goblin rather than Norman Osborn.

A completely unknown person. Let's take this opportunity to switch to Amazing Spider-Man #46. Where we see Count Nefaria going up against the brought-back-from-hell-by-Kindred Sin-Eater, who has a very different mission now. Still enacting justice…

…but rather than killing his victims, something else is happening.

He is eating their sins. Absolving them of guilt (and powers). Turning them into reformed people.

Even if Norman Osborn doesn't want to hear it.

Why is the Sin-Eater so relevant right now? Well over in Venom #27, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock meet up with the remains of humanity. Who wear symbiotes but are, at least still human, not reduced to codex.

Including Agent Venom. Who, in the Marvel Universe, was Flash Thompson, best-friend of Spider-Man, who lost his legs in action, for the Venom symbiote to create its own prosthetics, just as Eddie Brock now has for his missing arm. But a) this is not Flash Thompson and b) in this dark universe, Flash Thompson was the President of the United States of America. Which I know many of us would take right now, fictional or not.

But it's not Flash. Nowhere close.

It's Anne Weying. Husband of Eddie Brock, mother to Dylan Brock. Eddie was writing confessional stories for newspapers sourced from Emil Gregg who claimed to be the Sin-Eater, before revealing his identity, only for Spider-Man to instead unmask Detective Stan Carter, Gregg revealed to be Carter's delusional neighbour. Fired from the paper, Anne left him, Brock blamed Spider-Man and bonded with the Venom symbiote over their mutual hatred.

But Anne was later almost killed by another Sin-Eater, and despite her initial doubts, bonded with the symbiote to save her. As She-Venom, she became psychopathic, murdering being and, though she survived, Venom haunted her. Years later she would commit suicide at the thought that Venom was coming for her. And now? She is back, in a parallel dimension. Eddie has a wife, Dylan has a mother. Maybe.

What does this mean for the Sin-Eater back from the dead in Amazing Spider-Man? The concerns of both books do seem to be dovetailing a little right now…

VENOM #27

MARVEL COMICS

APR201001

(W) Donny Cates (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Ryan Stegman

When a new and dangerous foe erupts into Eddie Brock's life, it threatens to rip away everything Eddie holds dear. His son, his symbiote, even himself – EVERYTHING Eddie Brock loves is in jeopardy! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46

MARVEL COMICS

MAR200990

(W) Nick Spencer (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

"SINS RISING" PART 2!

• The Lethal Legion returns to threaten the Big Apple , and only the Sin Eater can save us?

• How can Spider-Man stop the murderous vigilante and… should he? Rated T In Shops: Aug 12, 2020 SRP: $3.99