Could This Year's Hellfire Gala Burn Down The X-Men's Treehouse? As Gerry Duggan prepares for this summer's Hellfire Gala comic book for Marvel's X-Men line, he's looked back on Planet-Size X-Men.

As Gerry Duggan prepares for this summer's Hellfire Gala comic book for Marvel's X-Men line, he's looked back on Substack at his first extra-size special for the X-Men comic books. Planet-Size X-Men from two years ago that saw the X-Men terraform Mars as a home for the Arakki and turn Mars into the New Arakko. Drawn by Pepe Larraz, I really enjoyed that comic as a hard sci-fi-meets-superheroics-meets-global politics. 2001-meets-The Expanse-meets-Jack Kirby. He writes;

I just turned in the longest single comic script I've ever generated to Marvel. It's for this summer's Hellfire Gala comic and it's currently clocking in at over 70 pages. Some really wonderful artists are going to attend this year, and I can't wait for you to see what we have in store/ I'm currently on the second major drafts with about 600 total changes, most of that is me making it better in revision mode, though there was probably a couple dozen mission critical notes from the stakeholders to get right before it goes to the next step. I can't talk about anything in this summer's one shot, so I thought I'd look backward for a beat and pull the curtain back on Planet Size X-Men 1.

There's script and sketches and process and stuff from the first Hellfire Gala. Worth checking out.

This summer's one shot is as big a swing as Planet Size was, and I know we're gonna crush it. Crashing stories together is so much fun, and this summer, X-Men and Iron Man are flung together in an orbit against the forces of evil.

What might happen with Hellfire Gala III? Well here is a punt in the dark. I thought this would have been from Dark Web (literal hellfire), but it was not. The Timeless moment seeing the New York Treehouse ablaze has not yet occurred.

Is someone, potentially Orchis, going to burn that place to the ground? Might that be enough to get Iron Man interested? No special insight here, but it is one of those few Timeless teased events that has yet come to pass.