Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Cover Stories, greg capullo

Cover Stories: From Greg Capullo To Sveta Shubina To Tulah Lotay

Cover Stories: From Greg Capullo to Sveta Shubina to Tulah Lotay to Ramon Villlalobos to Amilcar Pinna to Hicham Habchi

Article Summary Explore new comic cover reveals from top artists like Greg Capullo, Tulah Lotay, and Sveta Shubina.

Get exclusive first looks at covers for DC's K.O., Heavy Metal Magazine, and Marvel's New Avengers.

See unique variants for Dstlry's Galactic, inspired by Star Wars and pop culture icons.

Check out Bad Idea Comics' They’re All Terrible deluxe edition featuring Ramon Villalobos' artwork.

Yes, this is Cover Stories, a new semi-regular feature for Bleeding Cool, as Final Order Cut-Off approaches, or FOC, some publishers wait until now to reveal certain covers to certain comic books. And here are a few coming up that you may not have seen elsewhere, or maybe seen in different forms. Such as Greg Capullo's inked and coloured cover to DC Comics' upcoming K.O. series.

Or the Massive Select exclusive cover of Heavy Metal Magazine #3 with Sveta Shubina drawing the classic Heavy Metal character, Taarna, and marking Sveta's first work for Heavy Metal.

Cover dress not final? But she's not wearing a dress. It's Taarna, she never wears a dress, she wears as little as possible. Anyway, then there's the unreleased Tron: Aires variant cover to New Avengers #5 by Hicham Habchi from Marvel Comics.

While Dstlry has two for the upcoming Galactic comic book series by Curt Pires and Amilcar Pinna, asking "What if George Lucas and Quentin Tarantino f@#&ed and had a baby?" With Tulah Lotay taking that a little bit more literally for her Galactic #1 X cover. Watch out for those black bars, you could have someone's eye out with that.

And also going back to Star Wars for a new revealed Galactic #1 Cover F by Amilcar Pinna.

And from Bad Idea Comics, a cover reveal for a new collection of Matt Kindt and Ramon Villalobos' They're All Terrible, a 64-page Deluxe Edition #1-2, plus a brand-new B-side with this new cover by Villalobos.

Oh, looks like someone did have his eye out with that. If you have a cover reveal to add to upcoming episodes of Cover Stories, and you don't mind the occasional sarcastic comment, then email richjohnston@gmail.com with the title COVER STORIES, and I am sure I will get to them…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!