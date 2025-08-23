Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, diamond
Creatures & Corridors & Christmas Funko On Diamond Previews Covers
Creatures And Corridors by Brandon Auman and Andrea Mutti from The Lab Press on the new Diamond Previews catalogue covers
Diamond Previews is still a thing. Digitally. Even though it is now mostly just manga, British publishers unaffected by the bankruptcy, and Funko. And it is in this arena that the graphic novel Creatures & Corridors by Brandon Auman and Andrea Mutti from The Lab Press gets the digital front cover. With Funko on the back. And a Bill Sienkiewicz cover…
CREATURES & CORRIDORS BILL SIENKIEWICZ PREMIERE ED HC
THE LAB PRESS
SEP250190
(W) Brandon Auman (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz
It's the summer of 1992, and five high school sophomores play a rare role-playing game that was banned for being "too Satanic" – Creatures & Corridors. As the kids play the mysterious fantasy game, it unleashes a curse that warps reality around them: orcs storm the living room, killing their parents. The front yard turns into a moat filled with tentacled horrors. And their basement "game cave" transforms into a literal dungeon, laden with bloodthirsty monsters and terrifying death traps. Now, the kids are forced to play Creatures & Corridors for their very lives, as a devilish Gamemaster judges their every move.
In Shops: Nov 05, 2025
Remember, remember the fifth of November, and that's a week ahead of when bookstores get their copies. Here's a preview of the comic book itself…