Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, diamond

Creatures & Corridors & Christmas Funko On Diamond Previews Covers

Creatures And Corridors by Brandon Auman and Andrea Mutti from The Lab Press on the new Diamond Previews catalogue covers

Article Summary Creatures & Corridors by Brandon Auman and Andrea Mutti lands the digital Diamond Previews cover spotlight

Diamond Previews now features mainly manga, British publishers, and Funko in its digital catalogue

Bill Sienkiewicz’s exclusive cover graces the Creatures & Corridors graphic novel premiere edition

The horror-fantasy comic launches November 5, 2025, a week before its official bookstore release

Diamond Previews is still a thing. Digitally. Even though it is now mostly just manga, British publishers unaffected by the bankruptcy, and Funko. And it is in this arena that the graphic novel Creatures & Corridors by Brandon Auman and Andrea Mutti from The Lab Press gets the digital front cover. With Funko on the back. And a Bill Sienkiewicz cover…

CREATURES & CORRIDORS BILL SIENKIEWICZ PREMIERE ED HC

THE LAB PRESS

SEP250190

(W) Brandon Auman (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

It's the summer of 1992, and five high school sophomores play a rare role-playing game that was banned for being "too Satanic" – Creatures & Corridors. As the kids play the mysterious fantasy game, it unleashes a curse that warps reality around them: orcs storm the living room, killing their parents. The front yard turns into a moat filled with tentacled horrors. And their basement "game cave" transforms into a literal dungeon, laden with bloodthirsty monsters and terrifying death traps. Now, the kids are forced to play Creatures & Corridors for their very lives, as a devilish Gamemaster judges their every move.

In Shops: Nov 05, 2025

Remember, remember the fifth of November, and that's a week ahead of when bookstores get their copies. Here's a preview of the comic book itself…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!