Creeping Below & Terminator On Cover Of Next Week's Diamond Previews

The August edition of Diamond Comic Distributors’ Previews catalogue is out next week with The Creeping Below and Terminator

Article Summary Featuring The Creeping Below #1 by Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey on the Previews front cover.

Dynamite’s The Terminator #1 by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow graces the back cover of Previews.

Highlighted items include Moon Knight: Fist on Khonshu #1 and Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu #1.

Customer order form spotlight: Night of the Slashers and Day of the Dead Girl from Magma Comix.

The August edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue is out next Wednesday and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale from October. From publishers who are still with Diamond, that is, one way or another. This month, the front cover features The Creeping Below #1 by Brian Azzarello and Vanesa Del Rey from Boom Studios, and on the back cover is Dynamite Entertainment's The Terminator #1 by Declan Shalvey and Luke Sparrow.

The Previews catalogue spine features Diamond Select Toys' Godzilla Gallery Animated-Style Deluxe PVC Statue and the customer order form features Magma Comix's Night of the Slashers by Cavan Scott and Paul Fry and Day of the Dead Girl by AJ Mendez, Aimee Garcia and Belen Culebras.

Diamond's Gems of the Month from their designated Premier Publishers include:

Boom Studios' The Creeping Below #1 and Vicarious #1

Dynamite Entertainment's Barbarella #1 and The Terminator #1

Image Comics' Hyde Street #1 and Nullhunter #1

Marvel Comics' Moon Knight: Fist on Khonshu #1

Titan Comics' Minky Woodcock: The Girl Called Cthulhu #1 and Runescape: Untold Tales of the God Wars #1

And from their Deluxe Publishers, their Featured Items include:

Ablaze Publishing' Parliament of Rooks #1 and Zombie Makeout Club Volume 3

Archie Comics' The Cursed Library: Unbound and The Nine Lives of Salem One-Shot

Massive Publishing's Liquid Kill Volume 2 #1 and Vampiro: Rockabilly Apocalypse #1

Zenescope Entertainment's The Bunnyman's Furry Nightmare One-Shot

DC Comics put DC All In and Absolute Power on their cover, Image Comics go for We Called Them Giants and Lunar's Next Phase catalogue highlights Toxic Avenger from Ahoy Comics, and Dark Horse chooses Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #3.

