Crossed Creators, Garth Ennis & Jacen Burrows, Bring Back Babs In 2026

Crossed creators, Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows, bring back Babs in January 2026 with Babs: The Black Road South from Ahoy Comics

Babs and Izzy score big in a gladiator arena, but their winnings take them on a dangerous new quest.

The series expands Babs' satirical, sword-and-sorcery world with new monsters, lore, and wild dangers.

Featuring humor, action, and variant covers by John McCrea, it’s a must-read for Garth Ennis fans.

Last year, Crossed creators Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows created something a little more light-hearted with a Conan/Red Sonja satirical parody, Babs, from Ahoy Comics. In 2026, she returns with Babs: The Black Road South, a new six-issue mini-series with Babs and her partner-in-barbarism, Izzy, landing themselves a win in a gladiator arena and an unexpected windfall, which comes with a price. Still, you've got to be in it to win it. Babs: The Black Road South #1 will be published on the 14th of January, 2026, with a variant cover by John McCrea, who also co-created Dicks and Hitman with Garth Ennis.

"A day of over-the-top carnage in a gladiator arena leads Babs and her partner-in-barbarism Izzy directly into a strange, unfamiliar, bizarre situation: they actually have money! That's good, right? Wrong—because it's about to lead them down a dark, horrific road to the devastated wasteland of Mordynn."

"There's no way Babs is taking the Black Road South again. No way, not ever, not on your life. Not after what happened last time," said writer Garth Ennis. "She'd have to be out of her mind to go on another suicide run like—wait a minute, did somebody say treasure? Check out BABS: THE BLACK ROAD SOUTH, and buy yourself a hundred copies each—because if there's one thing Babs and I have in common, we're only in it for the money…"

"I'm really excited to show people how much we're expanding the world of Babs," said artist Jacen Burrows. "New locations, new monsters, new conflicts. Step into a much bigger world full of lore and wild new dangers!"

"I like sword and sorcery and I really like comedy, but what I love the most is comics," said AHOY Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. "Garth's command of narrative, character, and sheer entertainment; Jacen's wit, visual appeal, and storytelling—they showcase this beautiful medium at its best. Plus, it's funny as hell."

