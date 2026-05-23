Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Friday the 13th, Jason Voorhees

Jason Voorhees Is Finally Coming to Dead by Daylight

It's been a long time coming, but Jason Voorhees will be added to Dead by Daylight.

Article Summary Jason Voorhees is finally joining Dead by Daylight this summer, bringing the Friday the 13th icon to the hit horror game.

Behaviour Interactive confirmed Jason’s arrival, while keeping his powers, gameplay details, and full reveal for later.

Jason’s Dead by Daylight debut follows years of Friday the 13th rights battles that delayed projects across games and media.

The crossover marks Jason Voorhees’ major return to video games after Friday the 13th: The Game was shut down.

One of the most requested slasher film villains is finally coming to Dead by Daylight, as Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th franchise is on the way. The team made the announcement today that the legendary horror film villain will be added to the game, but details of everything he will be doing are being held back for a later reveal. The move to get him added has been in the works for some time, as the lengthy battle over the rights to Jason and the Friday the 13th franchise has been ongoing for nearly a decade. First, in court proceedings that ran from 2016-2021, and then the past few years, letting the dust settle that caused several projects to get canceled or put on hold, and in a few different cases, ended altogether.

Jason Voorhees Comes Back To Video Games in Dead by Daylight

Which brings about an interesting topic that we covered years before this, as Jason already got his own video game at one point. Friday the 13th: The Game had Jason as a killer taking out camp counselors in a massive 8-v-1 asymmetrical horror game, which at one point ran rival to Dead by Daylight. But the entire legal battle for the rights to the franchise ended up putting many of the game's content plans and future goals on hold until they were ultimately forced to shut the game down.

With everything taken care of, this will be Jason's official return to video games since all of the madness happened. How much we're going to see of Jason, the plans for all of his abilities, possible versions of Jason that we'll see, and more will be revealed later this week. But for now, you can enjoy the teaser trailer at the top showing off his horrifying debut.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!