Crossover #4 Crosses Over With Another Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw Comic

Crossover #4 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw from Image Comics is out today and it is crossover-tastic. The previous issue gave us both Cates, Shaw and and Eliot Rahal's The Paybacks, and Michael Allred's Madman, who continue in this issue.

And he continues to namedrop other characters, willing the audience to get excited about the mentions.

"Spawn" at random intervals?"

"Overkill"? With Donny Cates lined up to contribute to upcoming Spawn series for Todd McFarlane, it does suggest that Todd may be repaying the favour with more than just the cover to Crossover #3 and the title of the first arc "Kids love chains". And the mention of "Amalgam" does seem a deliberate reference to the DC/Marvel crossover that saw the creation of the Amalgam Universe, that combined superheroes from each reality into one, giving is a Batman/Wolverine combined character and a Wonder Woman/Thor chimera. This may be one way Donny Cates could avoid trademark and copyright issues, by giving us new combinations of familiar figures.

But he has another crossover, this time with Cates and Shaw's previous book, and the one that was the big breakout hit for both of them, God Country, with the legacy of Emmett Quinlan.

And a certain sword that pertains to be a sword existing across multiverses and realities, even tying in with his best bud's Jason Aaron's War Of The Realms crossover event for Marvel comics.

Which makes Crossover a crossover with a Marvel crossover event too…

CROSSOVER #4 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE & HILL

IMAGE COMICS

DEC200197

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill

"KIDS LOVE CHAINS," Part Four-Hey kids, time for a field trip! Journey to the strange land of magical Colorado as our intrepid team of heroes searches for a way to shatter the dome and expose the truth behind THE EVENT!! Also: Man, how about that last issue, right? Crazy.In Shops: Feb 24, 2021

SRP: $3.99