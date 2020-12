Crossover, Daredevil, Star Wars: High Republic Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time – Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Todd McFarlane's cover to Crossover bumped that comic – but other covers show it wasn't just that. The events of Daredevil #25 saw a lot more retailers bring that back into stock. And the advance sellout of Star Wars: High Republic #1 was caused by lists like this. With King In Black to follow..

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher CROSSOVER #3 CVR B MCFARLANE $3.99 IMAGE COMICS DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 HANS VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR A SHAW $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #32 BROWN MARVEL VS ALIEN VAR KIB $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #3 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 ANANDITO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN MARVEL TALES #1 $7.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK GWENOM VS CARNAGE #1 (OF 3) RYAN BROWN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SPACE BASTARDS #1 CVR B FOC ROBERTSON (MR) $5.99 HUMANOIDS INC DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #1 3RD PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CROSSOVER #3 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SHAW VIRGIN $3.99 IMAGE COMICS JIM LEES X-MEN ARTIST ED HC (NET) (C: 0-1-1) $150 IDW PUBLISHING KING IN BLACK RETURN OF VALKYRIES #1 (OF 4) ARTGERM VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 BLANCHE KENNY CONCEPT VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS HAHA #1 (OF 6) CVR C BLANK CVR (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 01 BAGLEY CVR NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS VENOMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WILDMAN DM VAR NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #25 2ND PTG RATIO DESIGN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #2 2ND PTG (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK PLANET OF SYMBIOTES #1 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #7 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC DM VAR $100 MARVEL COMICS CRIMINAL DLX ED HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY KURT BUSIEK OMNIBUS HC LINSNER DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC KIRBY DM VAR $125 MARVEL COMICS HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 02 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) $5.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS COMPLETE SAGA OMNIBUS HC ROSS CVR $125 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY KURT BUSIEK OMNIBUS HC $125 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER PROMISE LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0-0) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BLACK WIDOW #4 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION TP LAST RITES $39.99 MARVEL COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY TP VOL 01 APOCALYPSE SUITE $17.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 04 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X TP $44.99 MARVEL COMICS GUARDIANS OF GALAXY BY BENDIS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS DAREDEVIL #25 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CIVIL WAR HC MCNIVEN CVR NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) STEGMAN DARKNESS REIGNS VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS