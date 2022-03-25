DC Omnibuses and Other Big Books For The End of 2022

A bunch of big books and Omnibuses just hit DC Comcis schedule and they are mostly the return of old favourites, some out of print for some time.

Sleeper Omnibus (2022 Edition) – clearly DC Comics has seen the success of the Reckless books and wants a bit of that action with the Ed Brubaker/Sean Phillips book that they own entirely. And the original 2013 version does go for $250-$600 on the aftermarket as well. While their new version is just $100. And will probably be Black Label rather than Vertigo now.

Grayson The Superspy Omnibus (2022 Edition) – that's a much faster reprint, the original was out in 2019, and can be picked up still for a more reasonable price, $100 up. Collecting collects Grayson #1-20, Grayson: Futures End #1, Secret Origins #8, Grayson Annual #1-3, Robin War #1-2 And Nightwing: Rebirth #1.

The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol. 1 – we thought when the Impulse Omnibus was cancelled that DC discovered the available files wouldn't work blown up to a larger size and the same problem exists with at least some of Mark Waid's Flash issues. Could the $150 price have paid for the remastering? Or is that just wishful thinking? This omnibus collects The Flash #62-91; The Flash Annual #4-6; Green Lantern#30-31, #40; The Flash Special #1; and Justice League Quarterly #10.

Wonder Woman by George Perez Omnibus (2022 Edition) -At first we thought this would use the remastered files from the recent Absolute Edition, but then we checked and DC didn't bother to remaster anything for that book.

Talking of Perez, here's another rushed addition to the schedule, New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 1 (2022 Edition) with DC Comics Presents #26 and New Teen Titans #1-15. Previously out of print for ten years and an easy $200 book.

Batman: The Long Halloween Haunted Knight Deluxe Edition – Continuing to rebrand all the Loeb/Sale books as "Long Halloween" and pushing what would have been a $35 book last year into the $50 range. Containing Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special #1, Batman: Madness – A Legends of the Dark Knight Halloween Special#1, and Batman: Ghosts, A Legends of the Dark Knight #1.

House of Mystery: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 3 – One of two books on this list featuring uncollected issues, collecting House Of Mystery issues #227-254

Young Justice Book Six – The other one. Always nice when DC actually finishes collecting a series.

Harley Quinn & The Gotham City Sirens Omnibus (2022 Edition) – collects Gotham City Sirens #1-26 and Catwoman #83.

Fables gets a complete box set.

And these were in the last solicit so don't normally merit a mention but Brightest Day Omnibus (2022 Edition) – has been out of out of print since 2014, and is now back while The Animal Man Omnibus (2022 Edition) has a great Brian Bolland cover of note…