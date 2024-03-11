Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cullen bunn, deadpool

Cullen Bunn Returns To Deadpool For Role-Playing Game One-Shot

Deadpool Role-Plays The Marvel Universe is the first comic-sized, one-shot adventure for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game.

Article Summary Cullen Bunn pens a Deadpool RPG one-shot for Marvel's Multiverse game.

The comic includes a story, standalone RPG adventure, and character profiles.

Marvel's RPG hardcover launched in 2023 and has received wide acclaim.

Available now: Core Rulebook and Marvel Multiverse RPG: Kang Cataclysm.

Cullen Bunn is the author the Marvel's best-selling Deadpool comic ever, Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe, a perennial bestseller for the publisher. For a time, Marvel Comics were no longer in the Cullen Bunn business… but he returned with Death Of The Venomverse and now is back with Deadpool for Deadpool Role-Plays The Marvel Universe. And the first comic-sized, one-shot adventure for the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game written by Bunn and drawn by Mike Shelfer with a cover by Mike Hawthorne and Alex Sinclair. It will be published on the 17th of July.

"The upcoming book includes a comic story lead-in by Cullen Bunn (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe), a full-fledged standalone RPG adventure, and new full-character profiles. Readers can play as Deadpool and his team – or use their own characters – in a fourth-wall breaking adventure right out of Marvel's comics! This new adventure book is meant to be used in conjunction with the hit Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game hard cover. The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game launched in August 2023, and has since taken the tabletop gaming community by storm. The book garnered accolades including being a featured game on The McElroy Family's The Adventure Zone podcast, named the Best of GenCon 2023 by Gaming Trend, and has been played live several times by the beloved live-action gamers at The Glass Cannon Network."

The Core Rulebook and Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang are both available now. Previously, Al Ewing, Salva Espin and Paco Diaz had created a mini-series, You Are Deadpool which worked as a both a comic, and a choose-your own-adventure game. But Marvel UK produced it and sold it in as an actual game, rather than just a comic book collection, complete with packaged dice, pencils and character sheets at you read – and play – the comic.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!