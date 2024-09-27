Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Cursed Library, Unbound

Cursed Library Comes To An End in Archie Comics December 2024 Solicits

Archie Comics' The Cursed Library follows up its Alpha and Omega issues with a finale, Unbound, as part of their December 2024 solicits.

CURSED LIBRARY UNBOUND CVR A CRAIG CERMAK (RES)

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241073

OCT241074 – CURSED LIBRARY UNBOUND CVR B FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (RES)

OCT241075 – CURSED LIBRARY UNBOUND CVR C SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ (RES)

OCT241076 – CURSED LIBRARY UNBOUND CVR D LUANA VECCHIO (RES)

(W) Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio (A / CA) Craig Cermak

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan's throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It's going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2024 ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241077

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Holly G (CA) Dan Parent

ARCHIE'S CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR ONE SHOT

BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone-Sabrina's fiercest magical rival-is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241078

(W) Various, Tom DeFalco (A) VARIOUS, Steven Butler (CA) Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party-and everyone's invited! It's going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie's rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241079

(W) VARIOUS, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty &Veronica, along with Wilbur's two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale's Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241080

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year's Bash be a New Year's bust?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO DIGEST #27 JUGHEADS NEW YEARS BASH

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

OCT241081

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Dan Parent

Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

