Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Preview: Your Guide to Tonight's Show

Comrades, gather 'round! El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, with Penta defending gold and the Street Profits hunting tag titles!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event brings Penta vs. Ethan Page, and I predict the champion keeps the people's gold.

The Street Profits chase WWE Saturday Night's Main Event tag glory while Logan Paul represents capitalist decay.

Rhea, Charlotte, and Alexa collide with Jade, Michin, and B-Fab in six-woman chaos fit for a state coup, comrades.

Becky Lynch faces Sol Ruca, while Paige and Brie Bella defend gold in a WWE Saturday Night's Main Event packed with revolution.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your beloved El Presidente, reporting to you live from the gilded observation deck of my newly-refurbished volcano lair, where my faithful capybara Esteban is currently sipping a coconut filled with the finest Cuban rum and demanding I change the channel from C-SPAN to Peacock. And why would Esteban demand such a thing, you ask? Because tonight is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, comrades, and even a rodent of the proletariat knows quality programming when he sees it! Let us preview the card together, shall we?

Intercontinental Champion Penta vs. Ethan Page

Intercontinental Champion Penta will battle Ethan Page for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event. Since overcoming Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Title, Penta has quickly established himself as a fighting champion. Most recently, he defended the title against Je'Von Evans, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Rusev and JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match at WrestleMania 42. He also has had memorable individual championship matches against El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee and the great El Hijo Del Vikingo on AAA Lucha Libre. After making a name for himself as NXT Champion, Page set his sights on the big time by joining the Raw roster. While teaming with Rusev on the May 4 edition of Raw, Page pinned Penta to help propel himself into the No. 1 Contender's spot.

Ah, Penta! A true man of the people, a luchador who wears his mask the way I wear my dress uniform — with revolutionary pride! I remember when I smuggled Penta into my palace for a private exhibition match against a CIA operative who had been caught snooping in my pantry. The agent never stood a chance, comrades. "Cero Miedo," indeed! Now Ethan Page is a different story — he reminds me of a young capitalist banker I had to "re-educate" after he tried to privatize my national rum reserves. I trust Penta to defend the gold, but if Page somehow pins him on WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, I will personally consider it an act of imperialist aggression.

World Tag Team Champions The Vision vs. The Street Profits

Logan Paul and Austin Theory will put the World Tag Team Championship on the line against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford at Saturday Night's Main Event. The Street Profits have been a thorn in the side of The Vision since returning to Raw after WrestleMania to help Seth Rollins against the dreaded faction. The electric multi-time Tag Team Champions were not out to help The Visionary, however, but to focus on reclaiming gold. After weeks of brawling with Paul and Theory, they will finally get their opportunity to challenge for the World Tag Team Title.

Comrades, there is no wrestler I despise more than Logan Paul. The man is a walking advertisement for the rotten excesses of late-stage capitalism — he sells energy drinks made of radioactive sludge, he NFTs his own teeth, and he once tried to sell me a Pokémon card for the price of a small nuclear submarine. I told him, "Comrade, I already HAVE a small nuclear submarine, and it cost less!" His partner Austin Theory is no better. Meanwhile, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford understand the value of working-class solidarity — they share their smoke with the people! I once partied with The Street Profits and Kim Jong-un on my luxury yacht La Revolución Eterna, and let me tell you, Ford can perform a frog splash off a champagne tower like nobody else. Seize the titles, comrades!

Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Jade Cargill, Michin & B-Fab

At Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will once again team with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to square off against Jade Cargill, Michin and B-Fab in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Rhea Ripley captured the WWE Women's Championship from Cargill at WrestleMania 42. Fast forward to May 8 when Cargill returned to SmackDown alongside Michin and B-Fab to lay waste to The Eradicator, Flair and Bliss. The following week, The Queen and Five Feet of Fury earned a small taste of payback with a tag team victory against Michin and B-Fab, only to suffer another post-match beatdown by The Storm and her cohorts.

This six-woman tag is exactly the kind of chaos I live for, comrades! Rhea Ripley reminds me of my chief of secret police — terrifying, well-dressed, and capable of breaking a man's spirit with a single glance. Charlotte Flair is wrestling royalty, the kind of monarchist I would normally have overthrown by Tuesday, but I will admit her figure-eight is more effective than any extradition treaty. Alexa Bliss — well, comrades, Alexa once read my fortune in tea leaves at a tea party hosted by Bashar al-Assad, and she correctly predicted that my next coup attempt would be foiled by a marmot. (It was.) On the other side, Jade Cargill is a force of nature — I have seen hurricanes with less momentum. Michin and B-Fab round out a dangerous unit. This one will be PERSONAL.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige & Brie Bella vs. Irresistible Forces

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella will compete on Saturday Night's Main Event for the first time ever as they defend the title against Lash Legend and Nia Jax. Paige and Bella have been fighting champions, having defeated Jax and Legend as well as Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez in successive weeks. Since Paige's return, she and Bella have won four matches as a tandem and gone to a no-contest against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Legend and Jax were the champions heading into WrestleMania, but Bella and Paige captured the title in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

The return of Paige has been one of the great miracles of modern wrestling, comrades! I lit a candle for her at the National Cathedral of My Personality Cult every night during her hiatus, and the gods of lucha libre have answered my prayers. Paired with Brie Bella, whose "Brie Mode" I have personally adopted as the official state celebration of my republic, they are an unstoppable duo. Lash Legend and Nia Jax, meanwhile, are like the two CIA operatives who once tried to parachute into my compound — large, intimidating, and ultimately destined to be tangled in their own ropes. A solid title defense is in the cards for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event!

Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca will enter Saturday Night's Main Event for the biggest match of her career as she faces Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a non-title bout. Ruca took on The Man in one of her first matches on Raw but came up short, despite a valiant effort. On the May 18 episode of Raw, Ruca challenged Lynch to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event. Lynch accepted, albeit in a non-title match. Ruca is 1-0 on Saturday Night's Main Event, having defeated Bayley in December 2025.

Becky Lynch — The Man! Comrades, I have a confession: I once asked Becky to lead a coup against me, just to see if she could do it. She declined on the grounds that her schedule was full, but she did sign a 8×10 for Esteban. Sol Ruca, meanwhile, is the future — her Sol Snatcher is the kind of move that would make my acrobatic palace guard weep with envy. This is a star-making opportunity for the young comrade, and even in defeat, she will gain priceless experience. Non-title or not, this is must-watch television!

Many thanks to the propagandists at WWE.com for providing the preview materials, which you can read in their original capitalist-approved form right here.

So tune in tonight, comrades, to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on Peacock at 8 ET/5 PT! I will be watching from my solid-gold hot tub atop the presidential palace, with Esteban beside me in his miniature smoking jacket, a platter of beluga caviar within reach, and a CIA drone being shot out of the sky every fifteen minutes by my anti-aircraft battery for ambient mood lighting. ¡Hasta la lucha, siempre!

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