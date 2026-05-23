Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Mr. Karate

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Adds Mr. Karate on May 27

The mantle of Mr. Karate returns in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves — the character arrives in the game on May 27, 2026 as part of Season Pass 2.

Article Summary Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds Mr. Karate on May 27, 2026, as the next DLC fighter in Season Pass 2.

SNK’s new trailer showcases Mr. Karate’s brutal Kyokugen style as he battles top fighters across South Town.

Mr. Karate’s legacy spans Art of Fighting to Fatal Fury, with the mask tied to Takuma and Ryo Sakazaki.

Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town follow Mr. Karate’s hunt for secret techniques and worthy challengers.

A few weeks ago, SNK revealed that Mr. Karate would be the next Season Pass 2 character coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Today, they have confirmed his official release date with a new trailer. The new video, which we have for you here, shows off the character in all of his glory, fighting tooth and nail against some of the best the title has to offer as he looks to dominate once again. Enjoy the info and footage here as he arrives in the game on May 27, 2026, as part of Season Pass 2.

Mr. Karate Finally Makes His Way Back To Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mr. Karate debuted in 1992's Art of Fighting as the game's final boss. It was revealed that the man behind the mask was none other than Takuma Sakazaki, founder of Kyokugen Karate. But he wasn't the only one to do it. Takuma's son, Ryo Sakazaki, took up the mantle himself in Fatal Fury: Wild Ambition—and thus Mr. Karate II was born. Now, Mr. Karate sounds… Italian?

The Monstrous Tengu Mask, Mr. Karate

Voice Actors : River Vitae (EN), Go Shinomiya (JA)

: River Vitae (EN), Go Shinomiya (JA) Bio: A mysterious martial artist in a tengu mask. His name and visage evoke memories of a fearsome fighter who, long ago, sowed discord throughout South Town. And yet his strength and skill are all his own—a polished practitioner of the Kyokugen style whose sheer might surpasses current head Marco Rodrigues himself. The verdict among all who fall to the mask is brutally clear: what lies beneath is no mere man, but a true tiger unleashed.

Mr. Karate in Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town (EOST)

Arcade Mode: Mr. Karate encounters hungry wolves on the prowl as he seeks out a secret fighting art—and the peak of his potential. What awaits is the ultimate showdown, and the ultimate test…

Mr. Karate encounters hungry wolves on the prowl as he seeks out a secret fighting art—and the peak of his potential. What awaits is the ultimate showdown, and the ultimate test… Episodes of South Town: Follow Mr. Karate's lively journey through South Town in search of worthy warriors. Who among them will reach the pinnacle of power?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!