Cyborg Problems In Titans #19 & The Question #3 (Spoilers)

Cyborg Problems in Titans #19 and The Question: All Along The Watchtower #3 from DC Comics this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Cyborgs cause chaos for the Justice League on multiple fronts this week in DC Comics.

The Titans adapt to life underground in Titans #19 by John Layman and Serg Acuna.

Vic Stone isn't the only cyborg issue as The Question unravels a JL mystery.

Renee Montoya battles doubt and danger in The Question: All Along The Watchtower #3.

The Titans have left the Justice League Watchtower for their own Titans Tunnels. And in this week's Titans #19 by John Layman and Serg Acuna, not everyone is taking living so far underground quite so well.

That's not going to be good, is it? But Vic Stone is not the only Cyborg causing trouble in and around the Justice League this week. As Alex Segura and Cian Tormey continue to dig through the cast of the Reign Of Superman in The Question: All Along The Watchtower #3

You just can't take a cyborg into any kind of superhero high-tech headquarters these days, can you? Whether in orbit or miles underground? Something always goes wrong… and you get two nickels.

TITANS #19

(W) John Layman (A) Serg Acuna (CA) Pete Woods

KILLER FROST BREAKS BAD! Revenge is a dish best served cold. Killers have ice in their veins, and villains are cold-hearted. See where we're going with this? This month's weather forecast predicts freezing overnight lows, ice storms, snow flurries, and a high chance of dead Titans. Brrrr! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025 QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #3 (OF 6)

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

CAN THE QUESTION SOLVE A MYSTERY THAT THREATENS THE ENTIRE JUSTICE LEAGUE? As the mystery hovering over the JL Watchtower deepens, the Question–reeling from two brutal battles–must overcome her own self-doubt to get to the core of a mystery that threatens not only her but the entire Justice League. But can Renee, so far from home and the support system she built in Gotham, rely on the team she's built around her to stave off disaster? And what does this mystery have to do with the Atom Project? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025

